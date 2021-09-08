Montage Gold Corp. More Than Doubles Footprint at Koné Gold Project and Drills 8m at 3.15g/t Au 8km East of Koné

Hugh Stuart, Montage CEO commented, "With this new exploration license ("Faradougou") we are more than doubling our exploration footprint at the KGP and can explore nearly 700km 2 of prospective ground. Faradougou sits due north of the Koné exploration license, is split by the asphalt road that goes past the Koné deposit and has no recorded history of modern exploration.

"With infill drilling at the Koné deposit now complete and a 4.27Moz Indicated Mineral Resource (at 0.20g/t cut-off grade) delivered into the Feasibility Study program, the focus of the geological team is shifting to district exploration, targeting satellite deposits that can expand resources at the KGP. Given the potential for a large-scale, low-cost operation at the KGP, the value-add of satellite mineralization to the project is significant.

"Follow-up drilling at the Petit Yao Central target is encouraging and is showing potential as the first possible satellite pit sitting just 8km east of the Koné deposit. We look forward to the next round of exploration in the Petit Yao area, as well as initial testing within the Faradougou exploration license."

HIGHLIGHTS

New Exploration License awarded by Government of Côte d'Ivoire.

Faradougou covers 361.5km 2 of unexplored ground within trucking distance of the Koné deposit

Initial soil sampling program planned to start immediately

High-grade drill results from follow-up program at Petit Yao Central include:

MPYRC015: 6m grading 2.91g/t Au from 5m

MPYRC018: 8m grading 3.15g/t Au from 52m

Shallow dipping oxide mineralization in the range of 2g/t Au



8km east of the Koné deposit within the Koné exploration license



Soil sampling shows potential 20km greenstone trend for further testing

Exploration planned for Q4 2021 across entire Montage portfolio.

District exploration at KGP, including Faradougou and Petit Yao



Exploration at Korokaha and Bobosso projects

Fully funded for current programs as well as completion of Feasibility Study.

DETAILS

Faradougou Exploration License

The Company was awarded by Presidential decree, the permis de recherche (PR748) referred to as the Faradougou Exploration License. The license includes an initial term of four years with up to two renewals, for a total potential term of nine years. There are no records of historic exploration on this license, and it carries no private third-party royalties.

The southern most border of Faradougou sits approximately 30km due north of the Koné deposit and the entire license sits within trucking distance to the planned processing facility at the KGP.

Initial exploration plans for Faradougou include screening with soil geochemistry and detailed geological mapping with work expected to commence in the next two weeks. Like the area around Koné, there is minimal habitation, and the proximity of the main road would make mining and transport of material from satellite pits straightforward.

Petit Yao Exploration Results

The Petit Yao area sits approximately 8km east of the Koné deposit (Figure 2) and was first identified in late 2019 by Montage geologists after recognizing prospective volcanic rocks in an area previously assumed to be un-prospective basement rocks, which hosted several large depressions indicative of historic artisanal mining.

Infill soil sampling and reassessment of earlier data suggests that Petit Yao sits within a wider north-south trending belt of prospective greenstone geology and further infill sampling and geological mapping is now in progress in the northern extent of this area.

There are now three targets within the broader Petit Yao area to be explored: Petit Yao Central, Petit Yao North, and Petit Yao South.

Petit Yao Central (Figure 3) was the first target tested with deeper RC drilling following 4,730m of shallow air core drilling completed in 2020. The 1,830m of RC drilling completed in 2021 has clarified the presence of a shallow dipping zone of mineralization generally grading over 2g/t Au (Figures 4 and 5), over a strike length of more than 300m, in places associated with a lithological contact between mafic volcanics and a diorite intrusive.

These results, whilst still very early, are encouraging and represent only the second anomaly identified at the KGP. With solid grade sitting in oxide (expected high gold recoveries) and a shallow dip, this target justifies further work and another phase of drilling is being planned.

The key is that with the large-scale, low-cost operation being envisaged at the KGP, exploration no longer needs to find a standalone resource. Discoveries of satellites as small as 50–100koz that can be trucked to Koné can have a significant impact on the economics of the project.

Complete drill data from Petit Yao Central is included as Appendix A of this release.

ABOUT MONTAGE GOLD CORP.

Montage is a Canadian-based precious metals exploration and development company focused on opportunities in Côte d'Ivoire. The Company's flagship property is the Koné Gold Project, located in northwest Côte d'Ivoire, which currently hosts an Indicated Mineral Resource of 225Mt grading 0.59g/t for 4.27Moz of gold, based on a 0.20g/t cut-off grade and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 22Mt grading 0.45g/t for 0.32Moz of gold, based on a 0.20g/t cut-off grade. Montage has a management team and Board with significant experience in discovering and developing gold deposits in Africa. The Company is rapidly progressing work programs at the Koné Gold Project towards completion of a Feasibility Study by the end of 2021.

QUALIFIED PERSONS STATEMENT

The technical contents of this release have been approved by Hugh Stuart, BSc, MSc, a Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Stuart is the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, a Chartered Geologist and a Fellow of the Geological Society of London. Samples used for the results described herein have been prepared and analyzed by fire assay using a 50-gram charge at the Bureau Veritas facility in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire and at Intertek in Tarkwa Ghana. Field duplicate samples are taken and blanks and standards are added to every batch submitted.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "Forward-looking Statements"). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, constitute Forward-looking Statements. Words such as "will", "intends", "proposed" and "expects" or similar expressions are intended to identify Forward-looking Statements. Forward looking Statements in this press release include statements related to the Company's resource properties, and the Company's plans, focus and objectives. Forward-looking Statements involve various risks and uncertainties and are based on certain factors and assumptions. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include uncertainties related to fluctuations in gold and other commodity prices, uncertainties inherent in the exploration of mineral properties, the impact and progression of the COVID-19 pandemic and other risk factors set forth in the Company's final prospectus under the heading "Risk Factors". The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any Forward-looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Montage to predict all of them, or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any Forward-looking Statement. Any Forward-looking Statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

APPENDIX 1: Drill Results from Petit Yao Central Completed to Date.

Note: Intercepts are 80-100% of true width

* Denotes previously released drill results

Grid: WGS84 UTM Zone 29N

Hole Collar Location Orientation Depth Down-hole Intercept (m) Grade Au g/t mE mN mRL Azim Dip From To Metres MPYRC001 765,382 964,249 345 310 -55 45 No Significant Intercept MPYRC002 765,393 964,241 345 310 -54 60 No Significant Intercept MPYRC003 765,371 964,216 343 310 -55 72 6 20 14 0.80 MPYRC004 765,385 964,227 345 310 -55 84 No Significant Intercept MPYRC005 765,097 964,654 351 360 -53 50 No Significant Intercept MPYRC006 765,099 964,632 351 0 -56 112 No Significant Intercept MPYRC007 765,063 964,655 352 0 -55 50 No Significant Intercept MPYRC008 765,063 964,632 351 0 -55 100 No Significant Intercept MPYRC009 765,000 964,598 355 0 -54 90 47 59 12 1.45 MPYRC010 765,021 964,593 351 360 -56 84 No Significant Intercept MPYRC011 764,961 964,662 355 360 -56 66 No Significant Intercept MPYRC012 764,962 964,648 355 360 -56 78 No Significant Intercept MPYRC013 764,980 964,685 355 30 -55 114 No Significant Intercept MPYRC014 764,981 964,664 354 360 -57 50 22 38 16 0.91 MPYRC015 764,960 964,713 356 35 -57 100 5 11 6 2.91 MPYRC016 764,950 964,728 356 40 -56 60 No Significant Intercept MPYRC017 764,929 964,714 356 250 -55 64 51 60 9 1.74 MPYRC018 764,928 964,700 356 270 -58 78 52 60 8 3.15 MPYRC019 764,926 964,689 356 360 -57 60 35 40 5 0.80 MPYRC020 764,966 964,769 358 248 -56 78 No Significant Intercept MPYRC021 764,943 964,788 357 250 -56 59 3 10 7 1.20 MPYRC022 764,944 964,775 359 250 -57 66 7 14 7 1.34 MPYRC023 765,039 964,595 351 355 -56 90 41 52 11 0.61 MPYRC024 765,064 964,596 350 356 -56 96 No Significant Intercept MRCAC116* 765,002 964,650 352 332 -55 48 22 27 5 3.73 31 34 3 0.74 MRCAC117* 765,019 964,655 353 332 -55 49 20 28 8 2.06 MRCAC118* 765,036 964,656 353 320 -55 48 15 30 15 1.71 MRCAC119* 764,980 964,646 352 330 -55 46 31 34 3 1.09 39 46 7 0.87 MRCAC125* 764,937 964,701 355 325 -50 39 29 35 6 1.81 MRCAC128* 764,949 964,751 356 325 -50 40 0 12 12 4.15 MRCAC130* 764,942 964,804 358 325 -50 40 0 7 7 0.95 MRCAC132* 764,941 964,851 361 325 -50 40 0 7 7 1.04 MRCAC135* 765,037 964,631 352 325 -50 40 29 38 9 2.46 MRCAC147* 765,043 964,957 364 325 -50 40 8 16 8 1.23 MRCAC182* 765,443 964,139 348 325 -50 40 28 34 6 0.67 MRCAC185* 765,370 964,234 344 290 -50 40 0 19 19 0.78 MRCAC208* 765,143 964,557 346 325 -55 50 36 48 12 0.71 MRCAC212* 765,282 964,473 344 235 -55 41 12 18 6 3.68 MRCAC213* 765,260 964,472 344 235 -55 42 12 18 6 1.42 MRCAC220* 765,118 964,473 343 235 -55 38 0 6 6 0.84

SOURCE Montage Gold Corp

For further information: Hugh Stuart, Chief Executive Officer, [email protected]; Adam Spencer, Executive Vice President, Corporate Development, [email protected], mobile: +1 (416) 804-9032

