Montage Gold Corp. Closes Acquisition of Mankono JV from Barrick and Endeavour Exploration of High-Grade Targets Underway

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Montage Gold Corp. ("Montage" or the "Company") (TSXV: MAU) (OTCQX: MAUTF) is pleased to announce that it has closed the acquisition of a 100% indirect interest (the "Transaction") in the Mankono Sissédougou Joint Venture Project ("Mankono") from subsidiaries of Barrick Gold Corporation ("Barrick") and Endeavour Mining plc ("Endeavour").

Montage has acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Mankono Exploration Limited (a Jersey company) ("MEL"), which indirectly holds Mankono, for total consideration of C$30,000,000 comprised of C$14,500,000 in cash, 22,142,857 common shares of Montage, and the granting of a 2% NSR royalty. Closing of the Transaction follows the receipt by Mankono of the signed Presidential decrees granting it the Gbongogo Exploration Permit ("Gbongogo") as well as the Sisséplé Exploration Permit ("Sisséplé").

HIGHLIGHTS

Montage closes acquisition of Mankono

With Mankono, consolidated Koné Gold Project ("KGP") now covers 2,258km 2

Drilling has started on Mankono properties

14 drill-ready targets; 25,000m of drilling planned

of drilling planned

Two drill rigs mobilized to cover six initial target areas



First assay results expected in December

Transaction will expand the KGP

High-grade reserves delineated following planned exploration could significantly improve KGP



KGP economic study will be revised following exploration program

High-Grade Gbongogo priority prospect to be drill tested

Initial Inferred Mineral Resource of 5.2Mt at 2.1g/t for 351,000oz at 1.2g/t cut off



Open in all directions





30km trucking distance from Koné deposit



RC drilling targeting strike extensions north and south

Five additional district targets being drilled

Initial RC drilling to be completed before year-end



Target areas include several historic high-grade intercepts, including:



Koban North: 20m at 1.94g/t, 21m at 1.67g/t

at 1.94g/t, at 1.67g/t



Lokolo Main: 20m at 2.19g/t

at 2.19g/t



Sena: 19m at 1.75g/t

at 1.75g/t Sisséplé North anomalies improve with infill soil program

Two anomalies, each over 1km in strike length, averaging over 100ppb

Montage welcomes new shareholders Barrick (9.7%) and Endeavour (4.1%)

Rick Clark, Montage CEO commented, "We are very pleased to be closing the acquisition of Mankono and would like to acknowledge the efforts of Barrick and Endeavour in achieving this result and to sincerely thank the Government of Côte d'Ivoire for its support of this transaction.

With the addition of Mankono, our consolidated land position grows to more than 2,250km2 over one of the most prolific gold belts in West Africa at the centre of which is our Koné deposit. Drilling has started on our newly acquired ground looking to add higher grade resources to the Koné development plan. Based on our evaluation of the historic data from Mankono we believe that, in addition to the Inferred Mineral Resource at Gbongogo, the rest of the Mankono land package has the real potential for additional discoveries totalling 0.8Moz to 1.2Moz at similar grades (between 1.5-2.5g/t Au)*. We very much look forward to reporting on the progress of our aggressive exploration program, which is designed to maximize the potential of a strong economic mining operation centered on Koné.

We would also like to take this opportunity to thank our shareholders and our investors, who funded Montage in this transaction, for their patience and confidence in our team to execute what we expect will be a game changer for Montage into 2023.

Finally, we welcome the addition of Barrick and Endeavour as new shareholders and look forward to working with all our stakeholders in achieving our goals."

* See "Conceptual Exploration Target – Mankono" at the end of this release.

DETAILS

District Consolidation

Montage's expanded KGP (Figure 1) forms a contiguous block of 1,800km2 of exploration permits and a further 458km2 of exploration permit applications, for a total of 2,258km2. Mankono includes the Gbongogo Exploration Permit (PR919, 400km2, issued Sept 2022), the Sisséplé Exploration Permit (PR920, 106km2, issued Sept 2022) and the Sissédougou Exploration Permit (PR842, 387km2, issued July 2019). The KGP now covers a strike length of over 75km on one of the most prospective gold belts in West Africa, connecting Syama to the north with the Séguéla project in the south with over 23Moz of gold discovered to date (Figure 2).

Montage's exploration objective is to identify high-grade satellite deposits of +50-100koz grading +1.5g/t that can be combined with the large-scale Koné deposit.

Historic exploration spending on the combined land package is approximately US$20 million which has defined over 60 strike-kilometres in soil anomalism and more than 20 targets through drilling and trenching in addition to significant artisanal mining activity in multiple areas.

Montage has spent the last four months compiling all historic work and has been on the ground for the last month in preparation for the start of drilling.

Figure 1: Consolidated Land Position

Figure 2: Position within Broader District

Exploration Strategy

Montage will concentrate on district exploration for the next 12 months with the primary objective of adding multiple high-grade satellite deposits to an expanded Koné Gold Project.

The top priority is the Gbongogo Prospect (Inferred Mineral Resource of 5.2Mt at 2.1g/t for 351koz) which has delivered intercepts of 135.2m at 2.63g/t from 1m, 92m at 2.99g/t from 33m and 77m at 2.48g/t from 61m in previous drilling. Drilling will start in the coming days targeting expansion and upgrade of this resource. Details of the previous drill results described in Figure 3 and Figure 4 are set out in Appendix 1.

In addition to Gbongogo, there are 13 other drill-ready targets for Montage to test and numerous other areas with strong anomalism on major structures that will receive follow-up work (see Figure 3).

Montage has developed an exploration plan that will include 25,000m of drilling across a total of 11 target areas over the next seven months.

Figure 3: Exploration Target Areas

Drilling Underway

At Gbongogo, an RC rig began drilling on November 21st, and will execute a drill program designed to fully define the intrusive and targeting extension to the northeast and south (Figure 4).

Gbongogo lies 30km north of Koné and hosts an Inferred Mineral Resource of 5.2Mt grading 2.1g/t for 351koz at a 1.2g/t cut off. Mineralization at Gbongogo is hosted within and on the margins of a plunging quartz diorite plug with a surface expression of only 250m by 100m. High grades are controlled by two distinct groups of quartz-tourmaline veins with scope to develop the grade with systematic drilling.

Montage expects that Gbongogo can be upgraded and expanded quickly with the initial program of RC drilling which will then be followed by core drilling on the depth extensions in the New Year. This drilling is expected to upgrade the current inferred resource to the indicated category and provide samples for metallurgical test work so that the prospect can be incorporated into future engineering studies.

RC drilling will also target the area to the north-east where the strong soil anomaly extends and previous work and current artisanal mining shows the same alteration signature.

Figure 4: Drill plan and prospectivity at Gbongogo

A second RC rig arrived on site on November 3rd (Figure 5) and will focus on first pass follow up on several district targets including Koban North, Sena, Lokolo North, Lokolo Main and Lokolo West before the Christmas break, as follows:

Figure 5: Drilling at Koban North, November 2023

Koban North

RC drilling targeting an area of mineralization across 200m width not previously followed up to the north and south including 20m at 1.94g/ and 21m at 1.67g/t.

Sena

RC drilling to follow up historic results from two Aircore holes including 19m at 1.57g/t and 19m at 1.75g/t.

Lokolo Main

RC drilling to follow up historic result of 13m at 2.29g/t in an area of artisanal workings; new workings identified nearby that are untested.

Lokolo North

RC drilling targeting a previously untested area of artisanal workings hosted by an intrusive (Figure 6).

Figure 6: Drill plan at Lokolo North

New Discoveries Within KGP

Two new, coherent, +100ppb gold anomalies have been defined and upgraded following three phases of soil sampling in the Sisséplé North Permit. In Figure 7, TZ_2 shows +100ppb anomalism over 1.25km strike and includes current artisanal mining areas. TZ_3 shows +100ppb anomalism over two separate areas of 1.0km in strike. Both anomalies will be targeted with aircore drilling in early 2023 to further develop the targets.

Figure 7: New Sisséplé North Anomalies

Completion of Mankono Acquisition

Pursuant to the share purchase agreement (the "Agreement") signed by Montage with Barrick and Endeavour, Montage has acquired 100% of the outstanding shares of MEL in exchange for total consideration (the "Consideration") of C$30,000,000, consisting of C$14,500,000 in cash and 22,142,857 common shares of Montage (priced at C$0.70 per common share), plus a 2% NSR royalty on Mankono. The Consideration has been split pro-rata on a 70/30 basis between Barrick and Endeavour.

In connection with the Transaction, Montage completed a C$20.0M financing through the sale of 28,571,429 Subscription Receipts at a price of C$0.70 per Subscription Receipt (the "Offering"). Concurrent with the closing of the Transaction, the proceeds from the Offering have been released from escrow and the Subscription Receipts have been exchanged on a 1:1 basis for common shares of Montage. Montage has received net proceeds of approximately C$5.2M from the Offering, after deducting all commissions, legal and TSXV fees associated with the Offering, interest charges and the cash consideration paid to Barrick and Endeavour. The Offering was led by Stifel GMP, as lead underwriter, on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters including Beacon Securities Limited, BMO Capital Markets, and Raymond James Ltd.

Montage currently has 160,504,290 issued and outstanding common shares, 4,800,000 stock options outstanding and a cash balance of approximately C$8.2M.

ABOUT MONTAGE GOLD CORP.

Montage is a Canadian-based precious metals exploration and development company focused on opportunities in Côte d'Ivoire. The Company's flagship property is the Koné Gold Project, located in northwest Côte d'Ivoire, covering a total area of 2,258km2 and which currently hosts a Probable Mineral Reserve of 161.1Mt grading 0.66g/t for 3.42M ounces of gold. The Company released the results of a DFS on the Koné Gold Project on February 14, 2022, outlining a 15-year gold project producing an estimated 3.06M ounces of gold over life of mine, with average annual production of 207koz, and estimated peak production of 320koz. The project also contains an Inferred Mineral Resource of 5.2Mt at 2.1g/t for 351,000oz at 1.2g/t cut off at the Gbongogo Prospect located 30km north of the Koné deposit. Montage is executing an exploration program in 2022/23 with the objective of discovering multiple high-grade satellite deposits to supplement the Probable Reserves at the Koné Gold Project. Montage has a management team and Board with significant experience in discovering and developing gold deposits in Africa.

CONCEPTUAL EXPLORATION TARGET – MANKONO

The potential quantity and grade are presently conceptual in nature, and there has been insufficient exploration to define such a mineral resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource. The potential quantity and grade were developed based on a review of available historic data, grade, intersected widths, and possible strike extent at the various prospects and the overall prospectivity of the land package.

TECHNICAL DISCLOSURE – GBONGOGO

The Mineral Resource Estimate for Gbongogo has an effective date of Aprill 22, 2022, and was carried out by Mr. Jonathon Abbott of MPR Geological Consultants of Perth, Western Australia who is considered to be independent of Montage Gold. Mr. Abbott is a member in good standing of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the commodity, style of mineralization under consideration and activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Abbott consents to the inclusion in this press release of the information, in the form and context in which it appears. For details regarding data verification, QA/QC, interpretations, details regarding drill results and the assumptions, parameters and related matters with respect to the Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate, please see the press release titled "Montage Gold Corp. Announces Government Approval of Mankono Exploration Permits and Provides Corporate Updates" dated September 8, 2022 and filed on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

TECHNICAL DISCLOSURE – KONÉ GOLD PROJECT

The Mineral Reserve Estimate for the Koné Gold Project has an effective date of February 14, 2022 and was carried out by Ms. Joeline McGrath of Carci Mining Consultants Ltd. who is considered to be independent of Montage. Ms. McGrath is a member in good standing of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the work which she is undertaking to qualify as a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.

The Mineral Resource Estimates for the Koné Gold Project have an effective date of August 12, 2021 and were carried out by Mr. Jonathon Abbott of MPR who is considered to be independent of Montage Gold. Mr. Abbott is a member in good standing of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the commodity, style of mineralization under consideration and activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.

For further details of the data verification undertaken, exploration undertaken and associated QA/QC programs, and the interpretation thereof, and the assumptions, parameters and methods used to develop the Mineral Reserve Estimate and the Mineral Resource Estimates for the Koné Gold Project, please see the definitive feasibility study, entitled "Koné Gold Project, Côte d'Ivoire Definitive Feasibility Study National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report" (the "DFS") and filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The DFS was prepared by Lycopodium Minerals Pty Ltd. and incorporates the work of Lycopodium and Specialist Consultants, including Mr. Abbott, under the supervision of Sandy Hunter, MAusIMM(CP), of Lycopodium, a Qualified Person pursuant to NI 43-101 who is independent of Montage. Readers are encouraged to read the DFS in its entirety, including all qualifications, assumptions and exclusions that relate to the details summarized in this news release. The DFS is intended to be read as a whole, and sections should not be read or relied upon out of context.

TECHNICAL DISCLOSURE – NEW DISCOVERIES WITHIN KGP

Samples used for the results described have been prepared and analyzed by fire assay using a 50-gram charge at the Bureau Veritas facility in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire. Field duplicate samples are taken, and blanks and standards are added to every batch submitted. QAQC has been approved in line with industry standards and interpretations reviewed the Qualified Person.

The technical contents of this press release have been approved by Hugh Stuart, BSc, MSc, a Qualified Person pursuant to NI 43-101. Mr. Stuart is the President of the Company, a Chartered Geologist and a Fellow of the Geological Society of London.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "Forward-looking Statements"). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, constitute Forward-looking Statements. Words such as "will", "intends", "proposed" and "expects" or similar expressions are intended to identify Forward-looking Statements. Forward-looking Statements in this press release include statements related to the Company's resource properties and resource estimates, and the Company's plans, focus and objectives, including its exploration objectives and future exploration programs at Mankono and districtwide at the KGP, expectations that the Gbongogo Inferred Mineral Resource will become an Indicated Mineral Resource, expectations that the KGP will be improved and that additional higher grade resources will be added, the details regarding the conceptual exploration targets for Mankono, and timing for an updated technical report on the KGP. Forward-looking Statements involve various risks and uncertainties and are based on certain factors and assumptions, including, with respect to mineral resource estimates, those set out in the DFS and those set out under the heading "Mineral Resource Modeling and Estimation Assumptions – Gbongogo" in the press release titled "Montage Gold Corp. Announces Government Approval of Mankono Exploration Permits and Provides Corporate Updates" dated September 8, 2022 and filed on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include uncertainties related to gold and other commodity prices, including lower than expected future gold prices which could reduce the economic returns on, or the viability of, a deposit, uncertainties inherent in the exploration of mineral properties such as incorrect resource estimates due to incorrect modelling or unforeseen geological conditions, the impact and progression of the COVID-19 pandemic and other risk factors set forth in the Company's annual information form under the heading "Risk Factors". The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any Forward-looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Montage to predict all of them, or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any Forward-looking Statement. Any Forward-looking Statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Appendix 1: Listing of Intercept Detail

Prospect Hole ID Drill Type Collar Location

(UTM Zone 29N) Orientation Depth From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au g/t mE mN mRL Dip Azim Gbongogo GBRC013 RC 769,232 993,461 360 -50 90 140 33 125 92 2.99 incl 61 77 16 10.00 GBDDH002 Core 769,270 993,420 360 -50 176 301.5 0 86.8 86.8 1.61 GBDDH004 Core 769,240 993,490 360 -50 143 200 61 138 77 2.48 incl 85.4 95.2 9.8 10.70 GBDDH005 Core 769,390 993,495 352 -53 154 131 13 58 45 1.07 GBDDH006 Core 769,296 993,598 359 -55 170 229.37 81 178.6 97.6 1.28 GBDDH007 Core 769,285 993,379 358 -50 342 200 1 136.2 135.2 2.63 incl 61.2 78.1 16.9 10.60 GBDDH009 Core 769,328 993,588 352 -50 140 200 86.65 142.4 55.75 1.81 GBDDH017 Core 769,235 993,854 349 -55 170 401 241 338 97 0.79 GBDDH019 Core 769,296 993,850 348 -55 171 389 271.9 362.8 90.9 0.77 GBDDH020 Core 769,336 993,427 353 -47 345 422 1.3 422 420.7 1.33 GBDDH022 Core 769,350 993,801 347 -55 175 315 221 288 67 0.64 GBTR003 Trench 769,256 993,461 360 0 130 140.5 10 113 103 1.29 GBTR007 Trench 769,320 993,469 357 0 170 94.7 0 91.5 91.5 1.54 GBTR012 Trench 769,191 993,340 360 0 170 96.5 25 85.5 60.5 0.53 GBTR014 Trench 769,235 993,422 369 0 140 130 12 113 101 1.93 GBTR017 Trench 769,209 993,331 360 0 130 90 8.65 57.4 48.75 1.93 Sissédougou SISRC12_66 RC 782,595 1,014,425 400 -55 305 138 5 65 60 2.70 SISDD11_06 Core 782,617 1,014,518 400 -90 0 117.2 26.1 44.9 18.8 2.30 74.6 109.2 34.6 2.08 SISDD11_09 Core 782,633 1,014,263 400 -55 5 152.65 112.7 135.7 23 2.14 Kagon SISRC17-152 RC 775,289 1,007,812 417 -50 65 120 90 100 10 1.68 Bafretou South BFSAC106 Aircore 759,652 971,203 391 -50 315 36 10 27 17 3.28 Sena SENAC034 Aircore 769,885 997,842 378 -50 110 20 0 19 19 1.57 SENAC035 Aircore 769,896 997,838 378 -50 110 23 0 19 19 1.75 Koban North KOBNA013 Aircore 770,091 1,000,711 405 -50 105 53 17 37 20 1.94 KOBNA020 Aircore 770,249 1,000,665 410 -50 105 38 0 21 21 1.67 KOBNA015 Aircore 770,144 1,000,695 407 -50 105 46 12 22 10 1.80 Lokolo South LOKAC067 Aircore 775,356 987,021 369 -50 315 36 16 36 20 2.19 LOKAC078 Aircore 774,948 986,640 370 -50 315 35 2 4 2 32.20 Lokolo Main LOKRC012 RC 778,767 989,868 360 -50 315 100 65 71 6 2.16 LOKRC001 RC 778,584 989,766 368 -50 315 98 55 68 13 2.29 LOKRC010 RC 778,455 989,614 375 -50 315 108 13 24 11 1.28 LOKAC020 Aircore 779,614 990,405 372 -50 315 36 19 36 17 1.34 Lokolo West LOKRC003 RC 776,855 990,637 393 -50 315 80 43 49 6 21.70 Dokeka DKAC024 Aircore 772,880 993,780 349 -50 315 27 14 27 13 26.80 Yeré North YERTR001 Trench 794,671 1,017,191 395 0 125 201.6 47 85.7 38.7 1.57 YERTR002 Trench 794,606 1,017,111 408 0 125 168 39.9 87 47.1 1.62 YERNRC002 RC 794,669 1,017,170 406 -49 110 121 17 25 8 4.56 Petit Yao MRPYRC030A RC 764,904 964,703 355 -59 70 66 37 43 6 10.82 MRPYRC039 RC 764,894 964,758 356 -59 75 48 28 31 3 15.51 MRPYRC049 RC 765,037 964,627 352 -60 0 58 35 39 4 8.31 MRAC128 Aircore 764,949 964,751 356 -50 325 40 0 12 12 4.15

SOURCE Montage Gold Corp

For further information: Hugh Stuart, President, [email protected]; Adam Spencer, Executive Vice President, Corporate Development, [email protected], mobile: +1 (416) 804-9032