Montage Gold Corp. Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results

VANCOUVER, BC, June 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Montage Gold Corp. ("Montage" or the "Company") (TSXV: MAU) (OTCPK: MAUTF) is pleased to announce that the nominees set forth in the Company's management information circular dated May 4, 2021, Hugh Stuart, Richard P. Clark, David Field, Kevin Ross, Peter Mitchell, and Alessandro Bitelli were elected as directors of the Company at the Annual General and Special Meeting held on June 8, 2021 (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting the shareholders also approved the reappointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP as the auditors of the Company and the authorization of the Company's Board of Directors to fix the auditors remunerations. The shareholders also ratified and approved the Company's 10% rolling Stock Option Plan and approved the implementation of a Restricted Share Unit Plan and Deferred Share Unit Plan.

After the Meeting the following officers were appointed by the Board of Directors:

Non-Executive Chairman Richard P. Clark Chief Executive Officer Hugh Stuart Chief Financial Officer Glenn Kondo Executive Vice President, Corporate Development Adam Spencer Corporate Secretary Kathy Love

The Company has also granted an aggregate of 300,000 incentive stock options to certain officers, directors and other eligible persons of the Company. The options are exercisable, subject to vesting provisions, over a period of three years at a price of $0.93 per share.

ABOUT MONTAGE GOLD CORP.

Montage Gold Corp. (TSXV:MAU) is a Canadian-based precious metals exploration and development company focused on opportunities in Côte d'Ivoire. The Company's flagship property is the Koné Gold Project, located in northwest Côte d'Ivoire, which currently hosts an Inferred Mineral Resource of 211Mt grading 0.59 g/t for 4.00Moz of gold, based on a 0.2 g/t cutoff grade. Montage has a management team and board with significant experience in discovering and developing gold deposits in Africa. The Company is rapidly progressing work programs at the Koné Gold Project towards completion of a Feasibility Study by the end of 2021.

QUALIFIED PERSONS STATEMENT

The technical contents of this release have been approved by Hugh Stuart, BSc, MSc, a Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Stuart is the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, a Chartered Geologist and a Fellow of the Geological Society of London.

Hugh Stuart, Chief Executive Officer, [email protected]; Adam Spencer, Executive Vice President, Corporate Development, [email protected], mobile: +1 (416) 804-9032

