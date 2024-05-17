MONTAGE GOLD ANNOUNCES NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ALONG WITH PROPOSED DIRECTOR NOMINEES

ABIDJAN, Côte d'Ivoire, May 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Montage Gold Corp. ("Montage" or the "Company") (TSXV: MAU) (OTCQX: MAUTF) announces that it will hold its Annual General and Special Meeting (the "Meeting") on Friday, June 7, 2024. The Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular relating to the meeting has been mailed to shareholders and has been filed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

The proposed slate of director nominees will consist of six individuals: Ron Hochstein, Richard P. Clark, Anu Dhir, David Field, Alessandro Bitelli and Martino De Ciccio. If elected, Ron Hochstein will be proposed as the Chair of the Board replacing Peter Mitchell who is not standing for re-election. In addition, Sasha Bukacheva and Hugh Stuart will not be standing for re-election as directors. With the successful transition of the previously announced new management team complete, Hugh Stuart, Kevin Ross, and Adam Spencer will be stepping down from their executive positions over the coming weeks.

Ron Hochstein, proposed Chair of the Board commented: "I would like to thank Peter Mitchell for his contributions and leadership during his time as Chair of the Board. I would also like to thank Sasha and Hugh for their contributions to the board during their tenure as directors. I also extend my gratitude to Hugh, Kevin, and Adam for their assistance during this transition phase for the Company as well as their significant contributions to the success of Montage over the years."

Shareholders as of the record date of April 26, 2024, will be eligible to vote at the Meeting. Shareholders are encouraged to vote by proxy, which must be received by Endeavor Trust by 10:00 a.m., Vancouver Time on Wednesday, June 5, 2024.

ABOUT MONTAGE GOLD CORP.

Montage Gold Corp. (TSXV: MAU) is a Canadian-listed company focused on becoming a premier multi-asset African gold producer, with its flagship Koné project, located in Côte d'Ivoire, at the forefront. Based on the Feasibility Study published in 2024, the Koné project ranks as one of the highest quality gold projects in Africa with a long 16-year mine life, low AISC of $998/oz over its life of mine, and sizeable annual production of +300koz of gold over the first 8 years. Over the course of 2024, the Montage management team will be leveraging their extensive track record in developing projects in Africa to progress the Koné project towards an investment decision, thereby unlocking significant value for all its stakeholders.

For further information: Martino De Ciccio, Chief Executive Officer, [email protected]; For Media Inquiries: John Vincic, Oakstrom Advisors, [email protected], +1 (647) 402 6375