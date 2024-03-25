MONTAGE GOLD ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF CONSTANT TIA AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

HIGHLIGHTS:

He will be based in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, and will play a key role in overseeing the finance function and engaging with both local stakeholders and West-African lending banks

ABIDJAN, Côte d'Ivoire, March 25, 2024 /CNW/ - March 25, 2024 — Montage Gold Corp. ("Montage" or the "Company") (TSXV: MAU) (OTCQX: MAUTF) is pleased to announce the strengthening of its leadership team with the appointment of Constant Tia to the position of Chief Financial Officer, effective July 1, 2024.

Constant will succeed Glenn Kondo, current CFO of Montage, who as announced on November 28, 2023, accepted the role of CFO of Lucara Diamond Corp., also within the Lundin Group of Companies. In order to ensure a smooth transition, Glenn has agreed to support Constant over the next few months.

Constant will be based in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, and will lead the finance function while playing a key role in engaging with both local stakeholder and West African lending banks. Constant Tia has over 18 years of experience in the mining industry with a strong track record of establishing and leading the finance function across various operations and overseeing major capital projects, notably in West Africa. Prior to joining Montage, Constant held the position of regional Chief Financial Officer for Kinross Gold Corporation, responsible for overseeing the Africa and Chile regions, and previously also the Russian region. His 14-year tenure at Kinross Gold Corporation, which commenced in 2010, was marked by a progression of senior leadership roles at mine sites, regional offices, and at the corporate office.

Martino De Ciccio, CEO of Montage, commented, "Following the recent appointments of Peder Olsen as Chief Development Officer and Silvia Bottero as Executive Vice President of Exploration, we're thrilled to complete Montage's senior executive team by welcoming Constant as Chief Financial Officer. His experience in establishing a best-in-class finance function and executing large capital projects will be invaluable as we progress our Koné project. Furthermore, aligning with our commitment to local content, we're extremely pleased to establish a strong presence in Côte d'Ivoire. Constant and other members of the management team will be based there, ensuring close proximity to our business and our local stakeholders, as we progress our strategy of creating a premier African gold producer.

Finally, I would like to thank Glenn Kondo for his ongoing commitment to Montage while he continues in the role of CFO during this transition phase."

Constant Tia, incoming Chief Financial Officer of Montage, commented: "I am thrilled to join Montage at such an exciting time as it embarks to create a premier African gold producer, with the high quality Koné project at the forefront. Personally, I'm proud to contribute to such an important project in my home country as it will provide significant social and economic benefits. Given that the value chain commences at the financing stage, I will prioritize securing a significant portion of the Koné project financing from African regional banks, leveraging the strong financial capacity of the region to self-fund its economic growth and development."

About Constant Tia: Incoming Chief Financial Officer

Constant Tia has over 18 years of experience in the mining industry with a strong track record of establishing and leading the finance function across various operations and overseeing major capital projects, notably in West Africa. He has strong expertise across financial reporting, treasury, tax, audit, budgeting, capital management, and financial systems.

Prior to joining Montage, Constant held the position of regional Chief Financial Officer for Kinross Gold Corporation and was responsible for overseeing the Africa and Chile regions, and previously also the Russian region. His 14-year tenure at Kinross, which commenced in 2010, was marked by a progression of senior leadership roles at mine sites, regional offices, and at the corporate office. Constant played a key role in establishing and leading the finance function at the Tasiast gold mine in Mauritania, initially while at Red Back Mining and thereafter with Kinross. Constant notably had oversight of the execution of a +$4 billion expansion projects at Tasiast which transformed the mine into a top tier operation.

Before joining Kinross, Constant served as Financial Controller for Endeavour Mining in Burkina Faso in 2010 and Audit Supervisor at PricewaterhouseCoopers in Côte d'Ivoire between 2005 and 2010, where he audited and consulted for numerous clients in the mining industry across West Africa (such as Barrick Exploration, Newcrest, First Quantum, Nordgold, and the Ivorian State mining company SODEMI).

Constant holds a Master of Science in Commerce from ESCA Business School (National Polytechnic Institute of Yamoussoukro, Côte d'Ivoire), and is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in New Hampshire, USA. His credentials include certifications as an Internal Auditor (CIA), Fraud Examiner (CFE), and Project Management Professional (PMP). He is fluent in French, English, Spanish, and several Ivorian dialects.

Stock-Based Compensation Grants

The Company also announces that it has granted an aggregate 1,000,000 incentive stock options to certain officers, directors and other eligible persons of the Company. The options are exercisable, subject to vesting provisions, over a period of five years at a price of C$1.17 per share.

ABOUT MONTAGE GOLD CORP.

Montage Gold Corp. (TSXV: MAU) is a Canadian-listed company focused on becoming a premier multi-asset African gold producer, with its flagship Koné project, located in Côte d'Ivoire, at the forefront. Based on the Feasibility Study published in 2024, the Koné project ranks as one of the highest quality gold projects in Africa with a long 16-year mine life, low AISC of $998/oz over its life of mine, and sizeable annual production of +300koz of gold over the first 8 years. Over the course of 2024, the Montage management team will be leveraging their extensive track record in developing projects in Africa to progress the Koné project towards an investment decision, thereby unlocking significant value for all its stakeholders.

