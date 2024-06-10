MONTAGE GOLD ANNOUNCES ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING RESULTS

VANCOUVER, BC, June 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Montage Gold Corp. ("Montage" or the "Company") (TSXV: MAU) (OTCQX: MAUTF) is pleased to announce that all resolutions set forth in the Company's management information circular dated April 26, 2024 were duly passed at the Annual General and Special Meeting held on June 7, 2024 (the "Meeting").

As per the nominees set forth, Ron Hochstein, Richard P. Clark, David Field, Alessandro Bitelli, Anu Dhir and Martino De Ciccio were elected as directors of the Company. After the Meeting the following officers were appointed by the Board of Directors:

Non-Executive Chairman Ron Hochstein Chief Executive Officer Martino De Ciccio President & Chief Development Officer Peder Olsen Chief Financial Officer Glenn Kondo Incoming Chief Financial Officer, effective

July 1, 2024 Constant Tia Corporate Secretary Kathy Love



At the Meeting the shareholders also approved the reappointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP as the auditors of the Company and the authorization of the Company's Board of Directors to fix the auditors remunerations. The shareholders also approved the Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan.

A total of 102,881,471 common shares were voted, representing 43.03% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares as at the record date of April 26, 2024. Detailed voting results for the 2024 Annual General Meeting are shown below and are available on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.



Actual Votes

For Actual Votes

Withheld Percentage

Votes For Percentage

Votes Withheld Appointment of Auditor 102,881,371 100 99.9999 % 0.0001 % Election of Directors:







i) Richard P. Clark 102,881,471 - 100.00 % 0.00 % ii) David Field 102,866,471 15,000 99.99 % 0.01 % iii) Alessandro Bitelli 102,881,470 1 99.999999 % 0.000001 % iv) Anu Dhir 102,866,471 15,000 99.99 % 0.01 % v) Ron Hochstein 102,881,471 - 100.00 % 0.00 % vi) Martino De Ciccio 102,881,471 - 100.00 % 0.00 % Approval of Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan 96,803,044 6,078,427 94.09 % 5.91 %



ABOUT MONTAGE GOLD CORP.

Montage Gold Corp. (TSXV: MAU) is a Canadian-listed company focused on becoming a premier multi-asset African gold producer, with its flagship Koné project, located in Côte d'Ivoire, at the forefront. Based on the Feasibility Study published in 2024, the Koné project ranks as one of the highest quality gold projects in Africa with a long 16-year mine life, low AISC of $998/oz over its life of mine, and sizeable annual production of +300koz of gold over the first 8 years. Over the course of 2024, the Montage management team will be leveraging their extensive track record in developing projects in Africa to progress the Koné project towards a construction launch, thereby unlocking significant value for all its stakeholders.

For further information: Martino De Ciccio, Chief Executive Officer, [email protected]; For Media Inquiries: John Vincic, Oakstrom Advisors, [email protected], +1 (647) 402 6375