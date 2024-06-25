MONOPOLY DREAMS™ HONG KONG OFFERS HOT DEALS FOR THIS HILARIOUS SUMMER

Exclusive Packages Starting from $440 For Two to $880 For Four

HONG KONG, June 25, 2024 /CNW/ -- MONOPOLY DREAMSTM Hong Kong is pleased to announce its special "Funny Summer" treat starting from today till 31 August 2024. Whether you are planning for a summer escape with family members or an outing with buddies or friends to Hong Kong, MONOPOLY "Funny Summer" will be an irresistible choice – Be Cool With the Hot Deals. Exclusive offers ranging from "$440 Package-for-2" to "$880 Package-for-4", tickets with "Walk into MONOPOLY", "MONOPOLY Popcorn" and "Häagen-Dazs Ice Cream" treats.

Pitch in MONOPOLY DREAMS to feel for real the world famous board game experience Promotion Details

MONOPOLY DREAMS leverages the classic elements of Monopoly, with emphasis on interactive experience to highlight tourist spots suiting all ages, has soon flourished as a "must visit" destination for local and foreign visitors soon since its inauguration. Keeping abreast of the times, MONOPOLY DREAMS is now equipped with AR and 4D interactive game technology, pitching in "Walk into MONOPOLY" and feel for real the world famous board game experience and win fabulous prizes.

For details of Theme Pavilion and ticketing channels, please visit MONOPOLY DREAMSTM Hong Kong's official website: www.monopolydreams.com

Funny Summer Package:

(Admission Tickets x 3; Walk into MONOPOLY x 1; Caramel Popcorn x 1) HK$880 (Admission Tickets x 4; Walk into MONOPOLY x 2; Caramel Popcorn x 1; Häagen- Dazs Ice Cream (100ml) x 1)

Address: Shop 301, 3/F, Peak Galleria, 118 Peak Road, The Peak, Hong Kong

Opening Hours: 10:00 to 22:00

【ABOUT MONOPOLY DREAMS HONG KONG™】

MONOPOLY DREAMS HONG KONG™ is the first MONOPOLY (aka TYCOON)-themed attraction in the world, as well as a brand-new tourist attraction in Hong Kong. It is located at the most popular tourist spot – the Peak, which is the most expensive title deed and the supreme "king of property" in the MONOPOLY Hong Kong Edition. MONOPOLY classical elements like Train Station, Water Works, Ultimate Banking will be ready to give you the best MONOPOLY experience! Everyone can try their luck and pursue their dreams in MONOPOLY DREAMS ™! Let's Own It All together!

For media inquiries, please contact: Yoko Ng, Tel: +852 39558343; E-mail: [email protected]