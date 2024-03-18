MONKEY SHOULDER GIVES A FRESH MIX TO ITS BOTTLE FOR AN EVEN MORE STYLISH SIP

NEW MONKEY BOTTLE, SAME MONKEY BUSINESS

LONDON, March 18, 2024 /CNW/ -- Award-winning* Monkey Shoulder whisky, the 100% malt whisky made for mixing, is revealing a fresh new look and feel to its bottle, the first major change to the brand's hero bottle since it started shaking up the traditional whisky category in 2005. The changes include a bold refresh of the label and a lighter bottle - up to 25%** in glass reduction - providing an even better cocktail-making experience. Get ready to party with a new look.

Everything remixed but the recipe: Award-winning* Monkey Shoulder whisky, the 100% malt whisky made for mixing, reveals a fresh new look and feel to its bottle, including a bold refresh of the label and a lighter bottle - up to 25%** in glass reduction.

The lowdown on the slimdown: The new and improved Monkey Shoulder bottle will be implemented across both The Original and Smokey Monkey varieties of the whisky and is more than just a glass reduction. Refreshingly light, the new look includes a longer neck for an easier pour, for both bartenders and consumers making whisky cocktails at home.

A premium look for a premium whisky: Of course, the new look matches the liquid within; the new split-label design and the enlarged brand logo oozes premium and is perfect for being displayed proudly on the whisky shelf or back bar. Fans of Monkey Shoulder's "three monkeys" badge need not fear, as it still features pride of place on the new label.

Optimised with AI, approved by you: The innovations to the design were delivered thanks to an AI-powered visual analysis to test key features and label viewability, followed by rigorous consumer testing. This led to a new look bottle and label that not only maintained its premium cues and distinctiveness but was approved by fans of the brand.

Everything remixed but the recipe: Inside the bold new bottles is the same award-winning liquid loved around the world. Made with single malt whiskies from the Speyside region of Scotland, selected in small batches then married together, Monkey Shoulder Original Malt Whisky retains its rich, smooth, and fruity flavour.

Ifan Jenkins, from Monkey Shoulder says: "Just like our cocktails, we wanted to mix things up when it came to our look. The eye-catching, new-look bottle has been designed not only to improve the cocktail-making experience with its glass-reduction, but also stand out from the crowd (just like the liquid inside). It's with this bold new look that we're looking forward to shaking up the drinks' cabinets of Monkey Shoulder fans around the world, as well as grabbing the attention of those starting to explore the world of whisky for the first time."

The newly packaged bottle will be available in mid-2024 in countries where Monkey Shoulder is sold, available in the best bars and retailers globally.

Notes to Editor:

*Monkey Shoulder Original Malt Whisky has won Gold in the International Spirits Challenge in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2020 and 2021.

**23% reduction in glass weight in 70cl bottles and 25% reduction in glass weight in 1L bottles.

About Monkey Shoulder

In 2005, Monkey Shoulder, the world's first made for mixing blended malt whisky, burst into the world of whisky, and it has been breaking the conventions of the category ever since. Developed as the ultimate mixing whisky for cocktails, Monkey Shoulder Original Blended Malt Scotch Whisky is blended in small batches of Speyside's finest single malt whiskies then married together. Rich, smooth and fruity, the original blend is bold enough to be mixed, yet balanced enough to enjoy neat. This unique blend gets its name from when turning the malting barley was still done by hand.

