Monica Anthony Joins MOBIA

Strong company culture and focus on the customer attracts seasoned account manager

HALIFAX, NS, July 23, 2020 /CNW/ - MOBIA is excited to announce that Monica Anthony has joined the team as a Senior Account Executive. In this role, Monica will focus exclusively on supporting customers in Atlantic Canada.

Born and raised on the East Coast, Monica has over 20 years of account management experience in the IT space. She believes in putting relationships first — adapting her approach to meet the unique needs of each customer. "Getting to know my customers on a personal level allows me to build a strong relationship, deeply understand the challenges they're trying to solve and offer unique solutions," said Anthony. "I sell based on trust. By taking the time to understand how their organization works, and how they themselves prefer to work, it allows me to tailor my approach and truly become an extension of their team. A successful sale is one where both the client and company win."

"We are thrilled to welcome Monica to MOBIA She is a valuable addition to our East Coast team and I know her expertise in relationship management will be key in continuing to ensure that our clients are at the center of all that we do," said Mike Reeves, President of MOBIA, "Monica's ability to foster authentic, lasting connections is one of the many things that makes her an ideal fit for our team."

Joining the MOBIA team was a natural fit for Monica. "With their 30+ year history MOBIA's roots, like mine, run deep in the East Coast and I know the company values many of the things I do: a positive attitude, genuine care for one another -- and the community -- and a can-do spirit," said Anthony. "Everyone I have met is not only exceptionally talented, but also extremely passionate about what they do. When you couple great talent with a positive work culture, which MOBIA has in spades, it is a winning combination for your client community."

ABOUT MOBIA

MOBIA is a full-suite systems integrator leveraging technology to optimize business transformations in the pillars of people, process, culture and technology. www.mobia.io

