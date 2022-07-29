Moneta Gold Announces Upsize to Previously Announced Bought Deal Financing

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, July 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Moneta Gold Inc. (TSX:ME) (OTCQX:MEAUF) (XETRA:MOP) ("Moneta Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an amended agreement with Stifel GMP ( the "Lead Underwriter") to increase the size of the previously announced offering (the "Offering"). Pursuant to the amended terms of the Offering, the Lead Underwriter has agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 5,000,000 common shares of the Company that qualify as "flow through shares" (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada)) (the "Flow Through Shares") at a price of C$2.40 per Flow Through Share and 608,000 common shares (the "Hard Dollar Shares") at a price of C$1.645 per Hard Dollar Share for aggregate gross proceeds of C$13,000,160. In addition, the Company has granted the Underwriters an option to purchase 1,000,000 additional Flow Through Shares on the terms described above for additional aggregate gross proceeds of up to approximately C$2,400,000, exercisable up to 48 hours prior to the closing of the Offering.

The gross proceeds from the sale of the Flow Through Shares will be used to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that will qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures", as both terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Qualifying Expenditures") related to the Company's Tower Gold project in Ontario on or before December 31, 2023. The Qualifying Expenditures shall be renounced to the purchasers of the Flow Through Shares effective on or before December 31, 2022. The net proceeds of the sale of the Hard Dollar Shares shall be used for general corporate purposes.

The Offering is scheduled to close on or about August 18, 2022 and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals including the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

About Moneta Gold

Moneta is a Canadian-based gold exploration company focussed on advancing its 100% wholly owned Tower Gold project, which currently hosts a gold mineral resource estimate of 4.3 Moz indicated and 7.5 Moz inferred. The Corporation's 2022 drill program is primarily designed to infill and upgrade the resource categories of the mineral resources. An updated PEA study encompassing the entire Tower Gold project is planned to be completed in the third quarter of 2022. Moneta is committed to creating shareholder value through the strategic allocation of capital and a focus on the current resource upgrade drilling program, while conducting all business activities in an environmentally and socially responsible manner.

The Company's public documents may be accessed at www.sedar.com. For further information on the Company, please visit our website at www.monetagold.com or email us at [email protected].

This news release includes certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, collectively "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements include but are not limited to information with respect to the closing of the Offering, the use of proceeds, the timing of the renunciation and tax treatment of the Flow Through Shares as well as future performance of the business, its operations and financial performance and condition such as the Corporation's drilling program . Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties including without limitation the impact of COVID-19 related disruptions in relation to the Corporation's business operations including upon its employees, suppliers, facilities and other stakeholders; uncertainties and risk that have arisen and may arise in relation to travel, and other financial market and social impacts from COVID-19 and responses to COVID 19 and the ability of the Corporation to finance and carry out its anticipated goals and objectives. International conflicts and other geopolitical risks, including war, military action, terrorism, trade and financial sanctions, which have historically led to, and may in the future lead to, uncertainty or volatility in global commodity and financial markets and supply chains; the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the widespread international condemnation has had a significant destabilizing effect on world commodity prices, supply chains, inflation risk, and global economies more broadly, may adversely affect the Corporation's business, financial condition, and results of operations.

Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, competitive risks and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward looking-statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements.

