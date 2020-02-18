Mondias Announces New Chief Financial Officer

Establishing an Experienced Management Team for Growth

MONTREAL, Feb. 18, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Mondias Natural Products Inc. (TSXV: NHP) (the "Company" or "Mondias") specializing in evidence-based natural products for the healthcare and bio-agriculture markets today announces that Mr. Mario Paradis CPA, CA, ICD.D has joined the Company as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Prior to joining Mondias, Mr. Paradis has held CFO roles in consumer healthcare companies such as Atrium Innovations, Acasti Pharma, and Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Mondias CEO Dr. Patrick Frankham stated that "Mario is a great addition to our growing organisation. Mr. Paradis brings with him an extensive background in corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, treasury, financial planning and analysis, tax, investor relations, strategic planning and risk management with a deep appreciation for Mondias and its unique position driving natural products for healthcare, agriculture, and functional beverages markets. Dr. Frankham also added, "I wish to thank Mr. Sabino Di Paola for supporting Mondias through the initial offering stage and wish him luck in his business pursuits."

Mr. Paradis was until November 2019, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Neptune Wellness Solutions where he participated in the transition from consumer healthcare products to cannabis. Prior to that, he was Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Atrium, which was acquired in 2014 by corporations backed by Permira funds in a transaction valued at over $1.1 billion. He was also at Aeterna Zentaris, most notably as Vice President Finance and Administration & Corporate Secretary. Mr. Paradis began his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), where he successfully held senior positions primarily in audit and tax.

Mr. Paradis is a member of the Canadian Chartered Professional Accountants (CPA). He holds a Bachelor degree in Business, with a specialty in Accounting, from Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières.

About Mondias Natural Products Inc.

Mondias specializes in the commercialization and development of evidence-based botanical products for the healthcare, bio-agriculture and organic markets. The company sells both oral and topical botanical agents to help manage unmet medical needs through its Holizen Laboratories division. Mondias is also developing botanical-based specialty fertilizers for use on household plants, lawns and golf courses and in urban gardens, nurseries and greenhouses, in collaboration with McGill's Faculty of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.

For more information, visit: www.mondias.ca.

Patrick Frankham, PhD, MBA, Chief Executive Officer, 514-943-1899

