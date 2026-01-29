Mondi Products™ Launches Avara Technology, a Breakthrough in Sustainable Horticultural Innovation

Developed to meet the evolving demands of professional growers and environmentally conscious industries, Avara Technology is food-grade certified, BPA-free, non-off-gassing, reusable, recyclable, and incorporates reclaimed ocean plastics. This breakthrough material represents a major milestone in Mondi's ongoing mission to deliver safer, more sustainable, and high-performance solutions for modern cultivation.

"Avara Technology is more than a material, it's a vision for the future of horticulture," said Marko, President of Mondi Products. "It was developed to meet the real-world needs of growers who demand safety, sustainability, and durability. Avara reflects our commitment to innovation that protects both people and the planet."

Avara Technology: Designed for a More Responsible Future

Engineered for safety, sustainability, and long-term performance. Avara Technology delivers:

Food-grade certification - Engineered for food contact and edible crop applications.

- Engineered for food contact and edible crop applications. BPA-free and non-off-gassing - Promotes healthier environments for plants and people.

- Promotes healthier environments for plants and people. Reusable and recyclable - Reduces waste and supports circular manufacturing.

- Reduces waste and supports circular manufacturing. Made with reclaimed ocean plastics - Actively contributes to cleaner ecosystems.

- Actively contributes to cleaner ecosystems. Professional-grade durability - Built for long-term, repeat use.

- Built for long-term, repeat use. Scalable applications - Suitable for agriculture, packaging, and beyond.

Do It All With Mondi

Mondi Products are designed around how growers actually work: handling, moving, measuring, and managing crops at every stage of propagation. Across Mondi's propagation trays and Mini Greenhouse humidity domes, patented engineering and purpose-built details give their products the "it" factor, turning everyday tasks into a streamlined performance that saves time, improves consistency, and protects plant health.

Tag it. Integrated tag slots keep plant identification visible and secure.

Tab it. Reinforced tab points enable quick, controlled separation.

Measure it. Growth-tracking gradients on the Mini Greenhouse and precision markers on the tray support accurate measuring.

Grab it. Grip channels provide fast, confident handling throughout the grow cycle.

Vent it. Patented two-finger Easy Vents delivers precise environmental control.

Lift it or lock it. Patented channels and clips prop domes open for airflow or lock them securely for transport. (Clips sold separately.)

Trust it. Manufactured with Avara Technology, food-grade certified and sustainability-driven.

Mondi's it. Thoughtful design, engineered for real growers.

A Smarter System for Growers

Mondi's modular propagation ecosystem is built for efficiency and adaptability. Trays, domes, and accessories work seamlessly together--inter-nestable, stackable, and easy to store or ship. The result is a smarter way to propagate: less waste, more performance.

Watch for the updated products as they make their way into the market.

Explore Avara Technology in Action

Learn more about Avara Technology and Mondi's upgraded propagation systems at avaratechnology.com, mondiproducts.com, or through your local Mondi distributor.

Mondi, in partnership with Avara Technology, offers custom and private‑label product solutions for qualified partners across horticulture and related industries. Connect with us to discover what we can create together.

About Mondi Products

Mondi Products™ is committed to advancing cultivation through thoughtful design and sustainable innovation. With more than two and a half decades of experience serving professional growers and industry partners, Mondi leads with quality, purpose, and a deep understanding of what modern cultivation demands.

SOURCE Mondi Products

Media Contact: Mondi Products™, [email protected], mondiproducts.com