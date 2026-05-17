Mondetta Named One of Canada's Best Managed Companies for 2026

WINNIPEG, MB, May 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Mondetta is proud to announce it has been recognized as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies for 2026, one of the country's most prestigious business awards programs celebrating excellence in private Canadian-owned companies.

Established in 1993, Canada's Best Managed Companies recognizes organizations that demonstrate leadership in strategy, innovation, culture, governance, and financial performance. The program, administered by Deloitte Canada, honours companies that are setting the standard for business excellence across the country.

Founded in Winnipeg in 1986, Mondetta has grown from a local apparel company into a globally recognized lifestyle brand portfolio with a strong focus on innovation, sustainability, community impact, and purposeful growth. Today, the company operates across multiple brands and initiatives while remaining deeply connected to its Canadian roots.

"This recognition is a reflection of the incredible people behind Mondetta," said Ash Modha, CEO of Mondetta. "For nearly four decades, we've believed that business can be both ambitious and deeply human. To be recognized among Canada's Best Managed Companies is an honour that speaks to the dedication of our team, the trust of our customers and partners, and our continued commitment to building a company driven by innovation, resilience, and purpose."

Canada's Best Managed Companies winners are evaluated through a rigorous and independent process led by an external panel of judges. Companies are assessed on key areas including strategic leadership, organizational capability and innovation, culture and commitment, and governance and financial performance.

"This year's winners demonstrate exceptional adaptability, strong leadership, and a continued commitment to long-term growth," said the Canada's Best Managed Companies program in its 2026 announcement.

Mondetta's recognition comes during a milestone period for the company as it continues to expand its retail presence, invest in sustainable innovation, and support philanthropic initiatives through the Mondetta Charity Foundation, which focuses on improving access to education and opportunities for children and communities in East Africa, as well as providing financial support for indigenous students pursuing post-secondary education.

For more information about Canada's Best Managed Companies, visit Canada's Best Managed Companies.

About Mondetta

Founded in Winnipeg, Canada, in 1986, Mondetta is a Certified B Corporation™ and global apparel company committed to creating thoughtfully designed products rooted in quality, innovation, and social responsibility. Through its family of brands, Mondetta continues to champion purposeful design, sustainable practices, and community impact both locally and globally.

SOURCE Mondetta Clothing

Media Contact: Victoria Pereira, Marketing Manager, [email protected], 204 786-1700 Ext. 376