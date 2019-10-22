Monarch Gold Files a Technical Report for its Fayolle Gold Project

The technical report shows a pit-constrained Indicated resource of 405,600 tonnes at an average grade of 5.42 g/t Au for a total of 70,630 ounces of gold, and an underground Indicated resource of 300,800 tonnes at an average grade of 4.17 g/t Au for a total of 40,380 ounces.

The resource was calculated at a US$1,300 gold price with an exchange rate of 1.33 US$ /CA$ per troy ounce.

gold price with an exchange rate of /CA$ per troy ounce. Monarch has a combined Measured and Indicated resource of 3.3 million ounces of gold and an Inferred resource of 1.1 million ounces (see table at the end of the press release).

MONTREAL, Oct. 22, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - MONARCH GOLD CORPORATION ("Monarch" or the "Corporation") (TSX: MQR) (OTCMKTS: MRQRF) (FRANKFURT: MR7) announces that it has filed on SEDAR a National Instrument 43-101 technical report for its Fayolle gold project. Monarch published a press release on September 10, 2019 (see press release), which summarized the assumptions and key results contained in the technical report. There are no material differences between the assumptions and estimates contained in Monarch's press release dated September 10, 2019, pertaining to this property, from those contained in the technical report that was filed today, and which is available on Monarch's website (see technical report).

ABOUT MONARCH GOLD CORPORATION

Monarch Gold Corporation (TSX: MQR) is an emerging gold mining company focused on pursuing growth through its large portfolio of high-quality projects in the Abitibi mining camp in Quebec, Canada. The Corporation currently owns over 300 km² of gold properties (see map), including the Wasamac deposit (measured and indicated resource of 2.6 million ounces of gold), the Beaufor mine, Croinor Gold (see video), Fayolle, McKenzie Break and Swanson advanced projects and the Camflo and Beacon mills, as well as other promising exploration projects. It also offers custom milling services out of its 1,600 tonne-per-day Camflo mill.

Table 1 - Monarch combined gold resources

















Tonnes (metric) Grade

(g/t Au) Ounces Wasamac property1





Measured Resources 3.99 M 2.52 323,300 Indicated Resources 25.87 M 2.72 2,264,500 Total Measured and Indicated 29.86 M 2.70 2,587,900 Total Inferred 4.16 M 2.20 293,900 Croinor Gold mine2





Measured Resources 80,100 8.44 21,700 Indicated Resources 724,500 9.20 214,300 Total Measured and Indicated 804,600 9.12 236,000 Total Inferred 160,800 7.42 38,400 Fayolle property3





Indicated Resources (pit constrained) 405,600 5.42 70,630 Indicated Resources (underground) 300,800 4.17 40,380 Total Indicated 706,400 4.89 111,010 McKenzie Break property4





Indicated Resources (pit constrained) 939,860 1.59 48,133 Indicated Resources (underground) 281,739 5.90 53,448 Total Indicated 1,221,599 2.58 101,581 Total Inferred 574,780 3.46 64,027 Swanson property5





Indicated Resources (pit constrained) 1,694,000 1.80 98,100 Indicated Resources (underground) 58,100 3.17 5,900 Total Indicated 1,752,100 1.85 104,100 Total Inferred 74,000 2.96 7,100 Beaufor Mine6





Measured Resources 74,400 6.71 16,100 Indicated Resources 271,700 7.93 69,300 Total Measured and Indicated 346,200 7.67 85,400 Total Inferred 46,100 8.34 12,400 Simkar Gold property7





Measured Resources 33,570 4.71 5,079 Indicated Resources 208,470 5.66 37,905 Total Measured and Indicated 242,040 5.52 42,984 Total Inferred 98,320 6.36 20,103 Monique property8,9





Total Inferred 9,126,500 2.25 661,400 TOTAL COMBINED10 Measured and Indicated Resources Inferred Resources



3,268,975 1,097,330

1 Source: Technical Report on the Wasamac Project, Rouyn-Noranda, Québec, Canada, Tudorel Ciuculescu, M.Sc., P.Geo., October 25, 2017, Roscoe Postle Associates Inc. 2 Source: Monarques prefeasibility study (January 19, 2018) and resource estimate (January 8, 2016) 3 Source: NI 43-101 Mineral Resource estimate of the Fayolle Project, August 30, 2019, Alain Carrier, P.Geo., M.Sc., of InnovExplo Inc. 4 Source: NI 43‐101 Technical Report on the McKenzie Break Project, April 17, 2018, Alain-Jean Beauregard, P.Geo., and Daniel Gaudreault, Eng., of Geologica Groupe-Conseil Inc. and Christian D'Amours, P.Geo., of GeoPointCom Inc. 5 Source: NI 43‐101 Technical Report on the Swanson Project, June 20, 2018, Christine Beausoleil, P.Geo., and Alain Carrier, P.Geo., M.Sc., of InnovExplo Inc. 6 Source: NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve Estimates of the Beaufor Mine as at September 30, 2017, Val-d'Or, Québec, Canada, Carl Pelletier, P. Geo. and Laurent Roy, Eng. 7 Source: MRB et Associés (January 2015) 8 Source: NI 43-101 Mineral Resource estimate of the Monique Project as at August 28, 2019, Merouane Rachidi, Ph.D., P.Geo., and Claude Duplessis, Eng. of GoldMinds Geoservices. 9 Probe Metals Inc. may earn a 60% interest in the Monique property by spending an aggregate of $2,000,000 on exploration before January 2021. 10 Numbers may not add due to rounding.

