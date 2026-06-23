Megafactory 1 completed on schedule, expanding Moment's manufacturing footprint in North America and enabling it to address rapidly increasing demand for power across sectors

VANCOUVER, BC, June 23, 2026 /CNW/ - Moment Energy today officially opened Megafactory 1, the world's largest EV battery repurposing facility in the world, bringing domestic battery energy storage manufacturing capacity online just six weeks after announcing the project.

The now operational facility transforms retired EV batteries into cost-effective, rapidly deployable energy storage systems that support critical infrastructure, including data centres, hospitals, factories and microgrids.

Moment Energy Completes Construction on the World's Largest EV Battery Repurposing Megafactory Speed Speed

The Megafactory opening was marked with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by customers, partners, investors, leaders from government, industry and academia, including the Honourable Randeep Sarai, Member of Parliament for Surrey Centre and Secretary of State (International Development); Ravi Kahlon, British Columbia's Minister of Jobs and Economic Growth; and Dilson Rassier, Acting President of Simon Fraser University.

The facility comes online as demand for electricity continues to surge, driven by AI, data centres, electrification and grid modernization. At the same time, millions of EV batteries already on North American roads are expected to be retired over the coming years. Moment Energy addresses both challenges by turning retired batteries into highly scalable energy storage systems that offer an immediate solution to energy shortages.

The facility is expected to produce 1 GWh of battery energy storage systems by 2030, creating more than 100 direct jobs and supporting more than 1,000 indirect jobs across British Columbia.

"We announced this project six weeks ago. Today it's operational," said Edward Chiang, Co-Founder and CEO of Moment Energy. "Demand for energy storage is accelerating, and so is the supply of retired EV batteries. We show that the right technology can enable North America to re-onshore domestic manufacturing in weeks, not decades, creating thousands of jobs and economic prosperity."

Since its founding in Vancouver in 2020, Moment Energy has benefited from both private and government support across British Columbia's innovation ecosystem, helping the company scale from a university-born startup into a global leader in second-life battery energy storage.

This is exactly the kind of homegrown innovation we want to see in British Columbia," said the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada (PacifiCan). "This is exactly the kind of homegrown innovation we want to see scaling up in British Columbia," said the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada (PacifiCan). "With PacifiCan's $4.9 million investment, Moment Energy is expanding clean manufacturing, creating good local jobs, and finding smart solutions to global challenges. This new facility is not only powering a more sustainable future, it is helping to build a stronger, more resilient economy for British Columbians and all Canadians."

"Moment Energy was one of NorthX's first investments. We backed them early, while they were still building out their core technology, and we've been proud to invest three times in their growth. Today, four founders who started in half a garage in Surrey are opening a megafactory with a team of over 80 people, creating great careers, giving batteries a second life, and proving that with the right support, climate technology can be built and scaled from British Columbia." Sarah Goodman, President & CEO, NorthX Climate Tech

The completion of Moment Energy's Megafactory follows the company's recent US$40 million Series B financing, which brought its total funding raised to more than US$100 million. It also follows the company achieving the world's first product safety and functional safety certification for a battery management system designed specifically for second-life EV battery applications.

About Moment Energy

Moment Energy is the first and only company building commercial-scale battery energy storage from second-life EV batteries -- fully certified across the UL safety stack and deployed in the field today. Our systems power data centers, hospitals, factories, and microgrids across North America, sourced from batteries already on the continent's roads, manufactured in Texas and British Columbia. Moment partners with major automakers, including Mercedes-Benz Energy, to put retired EV batteries back to work before they're recycled.

For more information, please visit https://www.momentenergy.com/

SOURCE Moment Energy

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected]