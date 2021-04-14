Mölnlycke Selects Kinaxis to Transform its Medical Solutions Supply Chain

The world-leading medical solutions company to respond faster to changing customer needs and gain efficiencies

OTTAWA, ON, April 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX: KXS), the authority in driving agility for fast, confident decision-making in an unpredictable world, has been chosen by Mölnlycke to provide transparency and mitigate risk in its global supply chain.

Headquartered in Sweden, with operations in more than 100 countries, Mölnlycke designs and supplies surgical and wound care products, from the operating room to the home, that help achieve the best patient, clinical, and economic outcomes. The 172-year-old company selected Kinaxis to transform its operational supply chain and gain the agility needed to respond in real-time to changes in customer demand, reduce excess inventory and drive higher customer satisfaction.

"The world's healthcare systems are under pressure to deliver better care for more people with innovations they can trust," said Staffan Bröte, Global Value Chain Development & Efficiency Director at Mölnlycke. "We understand that each healthcare professional has different needs and the supply chain plays a major role in providing solutions that are right for each person. Kinaxis has a proven, flexible platform which will give us the transparency, agility and resiliency needed to help us deliver that perfect customer order, while mitigating risk and gaining operational efficiencies."

Using the Kinaxis RapidResponse® platform, its concurrent planning technique and a suite of applications, Mölnlycke will connect more than 45 manufacturing and distribution sites, gaining end-to-end supply chain visibility and collaboration capabilities. This helps the Mölnlycke team make quicker, better informed decisions so there is less need to expedite orders and more ability to stay focused on its purpose of advancing healthcare performance across the world.

"Kinaxis provides a planning solution that helps customers gain transparency and synchronization across the end-to-end supply chain, while achieving time-to-value sooner. This gives Mölnlycke the agility and resiliency to plan and react quickly to demand and market shifts, to reduce risk and take advantages of opportunities at the right time," said John Sicard, CEO of Kinaxis. "We are thrilled to work with such an innovative company and to contribute to the Mölnlycke purpose of advancing healthcare performance."

