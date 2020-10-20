Molekule Now Supports Apple HomeKit

Air Mini+ adds HomeKit compatibility and is now available at apple.com and Apple stores across the U.S. and Canada

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20, 2020 /CNW/ -- Molekule , the leader in reinventing air purification, today announced that its Photo Electrochemical Oxidation (PECO) air purification device, Air Mini+, available for purchased via apple.com and Apple stores across North America, is now HomeKit compatible. This new smart home compatibility allows customers to control their device through the Home app and Siri on their iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Mac or HomePod.

"The face of today's air pollutants is rapidly changing to include things like toxic chemicals from smoke, in addition to bacteria and airborne viruses. We believe this air pollution challenge needs new and advanced technology," said Jaya Rao, CEO of Molekule. "The expansion of Molekule Air Mini+ to include HomeKit compatibility and availability in Apple stores brings that vision to even more people and enables us to create user experiences that meet the needs of today's consumers."

Molekule's proprietary, science-based air purification technology works at the molecular level to destroy the widest range of pollutants compared to conventional air purifiers. The combination of Molekule and Apple HomeKit enables Molekule users to accomplish quick and easy device setup and control their Molekule device from Apple's Home app or with Siri. Adding HomeKit support represents Molekule's first entry into a major connected home ecosystem, and the integration between Apple products and Molekule will enable users to create more streamlined routines, automation, and interaction with their device. Air Mini+ is ideal for 250 square feet of space and houses a particulate matter sensor and Auto Protect mode, which enables the device to automatically adjust its fan speed based on particles sensed in the air.

Indoor air pollution is vast, complex and hard to detect, and Molekule's award-winning PECO technology destroys the widest range of airborne pollutants, including viruses, bacteria, mold, chemicals, and allergens, among others, when compared to conventional air purifiers. Their whisper-quiet, ozone-free, and iPhone app-enabled air purifiers come with scheduled filter refills and a free, 30-day trial period. A number of independent air quality testing laboratories have validated the effectiveness of Molekule's proprietary PECO technology; Molekule's testing papers can be viewed here .

About Molekule

Molekule is a U.S.-based company on a mission to provide clean indoor air to everyone, everywhere. Based on more than 20 years of research and development, our patented Photo Electrochemical Oxidation (PECO) technology destroys the widest range of tiny pollutants, including VOCs, mold, bacteria, viruses and allergens, when compared to conventional air purifiers. Using science to revolutionize air purification in ways that the industry hasn't seen, PECO sits at the crux of Molekule's air purification technology and has been rigorously validated by third-party laboratories and continual internal testing. We believe air pollution is one of the greatest challenges of our time, as it has been attributed to seven million premature deaths a year, according to the World Health Organization. This is why we are dedicated to the fight for clean air and are actively working with scientists, doctors, sufferers, and policy-makers to offer a fundamentally different approach to air purification. For more information, visit https://molekule.com .

SOURCE Molekule Inc

For further information: Stephanie Borman, [email protected], http://www.molekule.com

Related Links

http://www.molekule.com

