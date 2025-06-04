Mohegan Resorts Across North America Turn Up the Heat with Hot Summer Fun 2025

Seasonal celebration brings concerts, cash giveaways, and signature experiences to four prominent entertainment destinations

UNCASVILLE, Conn., June 4, 2025 /CNW/ -- Mohegan's annual Hot Summer Fun campaign runs from June 23–Aug. 31, 2025, offering a season-long celebration of live entertainment, culinary debuts, gaming promotions and guest experiences across four resort properties: Mohegan Sun (CT), Mohegan Pennsylvania (PA), Fallsview Casino Resort (ON) and Casino Niagara (ON). From high-energy concerts and casino activations to exclusive giveaways and dining experiences, Hot Summer Fun showcases the breadth of Mohegan's offerings, whether guests are visiting in person or engaging online.

Sun Patio at Mohegan Sun

Mohegan Sun | Uncasville, Conn.

With outdoor concerts, dynamic gaming promotions and new restaurant openings, Mohegan Sun serves as a standout summer destination in New England. From stepping into the whirlwind of the Cash Cube to catching a concert under the stars, guests can explore a vibrant mix of nightlife, culinary discovery and immersive casino action – all anchored by the flagship property's signature energy and variety.

Notably, the Sun Patio will feature a diverse weekend lineup of live outdoor entertainment. Fridays are dedicated to high-energy tribute bands, while Saturday evenings will spotlight intimate performances by national and regional headliners, including Lupe Fiasco (July 19), The Roots (August 2) and Hanson (August 9). Guests can enjoy themed cocktails, food trucks and the laid-back vibe of Mohegan Sun's open-air venue.

The resort's culinary landscape continues to evolve with a trio of distinctive new dining experiences: Beauty & Essex, a globally inspired concept from Tao Group Hospitality; The Farm Italy, a modern Italian kitchen that has transformed the space formerly home to the award-winning Ballo Italian Restaurant; and Sift Bake Shop & A.T.Y Bar & Bonbons, the latest from James Beard Award-winning pastry chef Adam Young, blending artisanal pastries with inventive desserts and cocktails.

A full calendar of weekday promotions enhances the seasonal experience:

More Money Mondays (June 23–Aug. 25): Momentum members can win $1,000 in cash every hour from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(June 23–Aug. 25): Momentum members can win in cash every hour from Catchin' Rays Tuesdays (June 24–Aug. 26): Guests can enter the Cash Cube for a chance to win up to $10,000

(June 24–Aug. 26): Guests can enter the Cash Cube for a chance to win up to Wild Winning Wednesdays (June 25–Aug. 27): Players who earn two Status Points can enter the Summer Slot Tournament to compete for a share of $10,000

(June 25–Aug. 27): Players who earn two Status Points can enter the Summer Slot Tournament to compete for a share of Thrills & Chills Thursdays (June 26–Aug. 28): Triple Status Points make for even more action on the gaming floor

(June 26–Aug. 28): Triple Status Points make for even more action on the gaming floor Fun in the Sun Fridays (June 27–Aug. 29): A perfect lead-in to Sun Patio nights, with giveaways and Momentum rewards kicking off before the concerts begin

Additional promotions include:

Peak Performance Giveaway (June 23–Aug. 29): Momentum members can swipe daily at kiosks for the chance to win Free Slot Play, Momentum Dollars or score the grand prize and drive off in a 2025 BMW 2 Series

(June 23–Aug. 29): Momentum members can swipe daily at kiosks for the chance to win Free Slot Play, Momentum Dollars or score the grand prize and drive off in a 2025 BMW 2 Series Bring-A-Friend Bonus (Weekdays, June 23–Aug. 29): Momentum members who bring a friend can receive Free Slot Play if their friend enrolls in Momentum as a new member. The new member will also receive Free Slot Play, making it the perfect way to share the experience

(Weekdays, June 23–Aug. 29): Momentum members who bring a friend can receive Free Slot Play if their friend enrolls in Momentum as a new member. The new member will also receive Free Slot Play, making it the perfect way to share the experience Sling Bag Giveaway ( Saturday, July 5 ): First 1,000 Momentum members at the Momentum Event Center receive a complimentary Hot Summer Fun sling bag

For more details, visit mohegansun.com.

Mohegan Pennsylvania | Wilkes-Barre, Pa.

Set in the scenic hills of PA, Mohegan Pennsylvania offers a nostalgic, high-energy summer schedule complete with outdoor concerts, themed giveaways and thrilling promotions.

Party on the Patio continues each Thursday with top tribute bands, food trucks and drinks at the resort's open-air concert venue. A full slate of weekly promotions brings added excitement all season long:

Summer of Hummer Giveaway (June 23–Aug. 30): Earn entries all season for a chance to win a brand-new Hummer during the grand finale on August 30

(June 23–Aug. 30): Earn entries all season for a chance to win a brand-new Hummer during the grand finale on Forever Young Mondays (June 23–Aug. 25): Guests 50+ can earn a Status Point and receive a $10 food credit

(June 23–Aug. 25): Guests 50+ can earn a Status Point and receive a food credit T-Shirt Tuesdays (June 24–Aug. 26): Earn 2 Status Points and collect a new commemorative shirt each week, plus enter a bonus drawing for $250 Free Slot Play

(June 24–Aug. 26): Earn 2 Status Points and collect a new commemorative shirt each week, plus enter a bonus drawing for Free Slot Play $100K Boardwalk Bonanza Wednesdays (June 25–Aug. 27): Three guests every 20 minutes win prizes ranging from $100 Free Slot Play to $10,000 cash by picking beach balls on a live gameboard

(June 25–Aug. 27): Three guests every 20 minutes win prizes ranging from Free Slot Play to cash by picking beach balls on a live gameboard Rockin' Thursdays (June 26–Aug. 28): Guests who earned a t-shirt on Tuesday get $20 Free Slot Play, and the Party on the Patio live concert series kicks off at 7:30 p.m.

(June 26–Aug. 28): Guests who earned a t-shirt on Tuesday get Free Slot Play, and the live concert series kicks off at Millionaire Madness Fridays (June 27–Aug. 29): Spin the $1 Million Prize Wheel for a chance at cash or Free Slot Play; one new winner every 30 minutes from 6–10 p.m.

(June 27–Aug. 29): Spin the Prize Wheel for a chance at cash or Free Slot Play; one new winner every 30 minutes from 6–10 p.m. Play & Eat Sundays: Earn 4 Status Points to receive a $15 dining voucher valid through the following Saturday

Additional Promotions and Entertainment Include:

Breakers : DJ Tommy Thursdays; live bands Fridays & Saturdays, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

: DJ Tommy Thursdays; live bands Fridays & Saturdays, The Hive Taphouse : Live bands Thursdays & Saturdays, 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. ; Open Mic Fridays

: Live bands Thursdays & Saturdays, ; Open Mic Fridays Embers Terrace : Live acoustic music Fridays & Saturdays, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

: Live acoustic music Fridays & Saturdays, Sunstakes Saturday ( Aug. 16 ): Live harness racing, over $2 million in purses, and family-friendly fun with food trucks

Discover the full schedule of Hot Summer Fun events and experiences at moheganpa.com.

Fallsview Casino Resort and Casino Niagara | Niagara Falls, Ontario

Set against the iconic backdrop of Niagara Falls, these two casino properties in Canada offer a scenic and vibrant summer getaway.

Backyard BBQ makes Thursdays a must at Fallsview Casino Resort, with all-ages entertainment, delicious food and scenic views of the Falls. Additionally, the Avalon Theatre and OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino bring a high-profile lineup of live performances all summer long. Guests can take advantage of weekly promotions and giveaways throughout the season:

Instant Win Mondays (June 3–Aug. 26): Swipe your Momentum card for a chance to win up to $250 in Momentum Dollars

(June 3–Aug. 26): Swipe your Momentum card for a chance to win up to in Momentum Dollars Play n Go Slot Tournaments (Tuesdays at Casino Niagara): Compete in complimentary tournaments to win up to $500 Free Play

(Tuesdays at Niagara): Compete in complimentary tournaments to win up to Free Play Fallsview Frenzy Tournaments (Thursdays at Fallsview): Free Slot Play prizes for the top 3 scorers every week

(Thursdays at Fallsview): Free Slot Play prizes for the top 3 scorers every week Backyard BBQs at Fallsview Casino (Thursdays, May 15–Aug. 28): All-ages event with live entertainment and food every Thursday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. overlooking Niagara Falls

(Thursdays, May 15–Aug. 28): All-ages event with live entertainment and food every Thursday from overlooking Drive Into Summer Lexus Giveaway (July 1–Aug. 24): Momentum members can win a luxury Lexus vehicle in the summer's biggest sweepstakes

(July 1–Aug. 24): Momentum members can win a luxury Lexus vehicle in the summer's biggest sweepstakes Hot Summer Fun Multiplier Weekends (July 5–Aug. 31): Surprise Status Point multipliers every Saturday and Sunday

Headliner Concerts at the OLG Stage at Fallsview:

Charlotte Cardin ( July 12 )

( ) Jerry Seinfeld ( July 25 )

( ) Jake Owen & Uncle Kracker ( July 26 )

( ) The Killers ( Aug. 3 )

Train ( Aug. 7 )

( ) Jordan Davis ( Aug. 10 )

Jimmy O. Yang ( Aug. 28 )

Additional acts include Babyface, Kool & The Gang, and more

To explore Hot Summer Fun at Fallsview and Casino Niagara, visit fallsviewcasinoresort.com or casinoniagara.com.

Mohegan Sun Online Casino

Hot Summer Fun extends beyond resort walls. Players using the Mohegan Sun Online Casino platform can enter the $30,000 Jackpot Celebration Sweepstakes by hitting a Daily Jackpot during the promotional window.

Grand Prize: $10,000

Additional Winners: 99 players will share a $20,000 pool in Casino Bonus Credits

To join in, download the app from the Apple Store or Google Play, or visit ct.mohegansuncasino.com.

From regional concerts and culinary debuts to immersive casino activations and online jackpots, Hot Summer Fun 2025 underscores Mohegan's position as a leader in multi-property entertainment. With unique offerings at every destination and Momentum-driven rewards all season long, guests have more ways than ever to celebrate summer – on property or on the go.

