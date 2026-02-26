MOHAWK ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP. ANNOUNCES THE FORMATION OF MOHAWK BUFFALO (KENSINGTON) OPPORTUNITY PARTNERS (II) LP AND THE PURCHASE OF A VALUE-ADD RETAIL PLAZA IN BUFFALO, NEW YORK

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Mohawk Asset Management Corp. ("Mohawk"), a Toronto-based alternative asset manager focused on healthcare real estate, announced today the formation of Mohawk Buffalo (Kensington) Opportunity Partners (II) LP and its purchase of a 54,000 square foot retail plaza in Buffalo, New York.

The acquisition supports Mohawk's Retail-to-Remedy strategy, which repositions well-located retail properties into walk-in friendly healthcare space. The approach converts underutilized retail units into accessible, street-level medical suites for outpatient healthcare operators seeking visibility, convenience, and cost-effective occupancy.

The equity capital offering was placed by way of a brokered private placement led by Richardson Wealth Limited and supported by Canaccord Genuity Corp., Raymond James and Wellington-Altus.

Mohawk Medical Management Corp. will bring its expertise in medical office building management to provide specialized professional management services to tenants and patients at the building.

Mohawk's Retail-to-Remedy strategy was selected by the Schulich School of Business MBA Capstone Program for strategic study, following a competitive selection process, reflecting the platform's differentiated positioning within healthcare real estate.

The Capstone project team includes MBA candidates Maria Ajemian, Satbir Dharni, Ashmeet Kaur, Franca Barrantes-Roncagliolo, Yuki Ho, and Ajiythan Raveendran.

SOURCE Mohawk Asset Management Corp.

For further information: please contact: Andrew Shapack, President, Mohawk Asset Management Corp., Phone: 416-532-2200