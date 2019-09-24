Mogo to Participate in B. Riley FBR Annual Consumer & Media Conference

VANCOUVER, Sept. 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Mogo Inc. (TSX:MOGO) (NASDAQ:MOGO) ("Mogo" or the "Company"), one of Canada's leading financial technology companies, today announced that Greg Feller, President & CFO, will be presenting at the 5th Annual B. Riley FBR Annual Consumer & Media Conference, which is being held Thursday, October 3, 2019 in New York. Mogo's presentation is scheduled to take place at 4:30 p.m. Company management is also available for one-on-one meetings.

About Mogo

Mogo — a financial technology company — offers a finance app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them get in control of their financial health. Financial health continues to be the #1 source of stress across all demographics and highest among millennials. At Mogo, users can sign up for a free account in only three minutes and get access to six products and solutions that help them monitor their credit score, protect themselves from identity fraud, control their spending, and borrow responsibly. The Mogo platform has been purpose-built to deliver a best-in-class digital experience, with best-in-class products all through one account. With more than 900,000 members and a marketing partnership with Canada's largest news media company, Mogo continues to execute on its vision of becoming the go-to financial app for the next generation of Canadians. To learn more, please visit mogo.ca or download the mobile app (iOS or Android).

