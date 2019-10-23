Mogo Schedules Q3 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

VANCOUVER, Oct. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Mogo Inc. (TSX:MOGO) (NASDAQ:MOGO) ("Mogo" or the "Company"), one of Canada's leading financial technology companies, today announced it will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss its Q3 2019 financial results on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. (EDT). The call will be hosted by David Feller, Mogo's Founder & CEO, and Greg Feller, President & CFO. The live webcast will include a slide presentation. The Company will issue its financial results at 4:00 p.m. EDT on the same day.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS:

DATE: Thursday, November 7, 2019



TIME: 5:00 p.m. (EDT)



DIAL-IN NUMBER: (416) 764-8688 or (888) 390-0546



CONFERENCE ID: 85265157



REPLAY: (888) 390-0541 Available until midnight (EST) Thursday, November 14, 2019 Playback code: 265157 #



LIVE WEBCAST: https://bit.ly/31mHk17 or http://investors.mogo.ca/ Webcast will be archived for one year

About Mogo

Mogo — a financial technology company — offers a finance app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them get in control of their financial health. Financial health continues to be the #1 source of stress across all demographics and highest among millennials. At Mogo, users can sign up for a free account in only three minutes and get access to six products and solutions that help them monitor their credit score, protect themselves from identity fraud, control their spending, and borrow responsibly. The Mogo platform has been purpose-built to deliver a best-in-class digital experience, with best-in-class products all through one account. With more than 900,000 members and a marketing partnership with Canada's largest news media company, Mogo continues to execute on its vision of becoming the go-to financial app for the next generation of Canadians. To learn more, please visit mogo.ca or download the mobile app (iOS or Android).

For further information: Craig Armitage, Investor Relations, craiga@mogo.ca, (416) 347-8954

