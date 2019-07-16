Mogo partners with League to bring MogoProtect identity fraud protection solution to League members

VANCOUVER, July 16, 2019 /CNW/ – Mogo Inc. (TSX:MOGO) (NASDAQ:MOGO) ("Mogo" or the "Company"), a financial health app, today announced a new partnership with League, a leading digital employee health benefits platform, under which Mogo's identity fraud protection solution, MogoProtect, has been added to the League member marketplace.

League's cloud-based infrastructure connects forward-thinking businesses and their employees with health insurance, flexible spending accounts, health content, curated health journeys and on-demand, live health support.

"We are excited to be working with League to make MogoProtect available on their fast-growing digital platform," said David Feller, Mogo's Founder and CEO. "League is empowering employees to take control of their health – a goal that lines up very well with our focus on helping Canadians improve their financial health through digital solutions such as MogoProtect. Financial stress continues to be the number one stress factor across all demographics, and identity theft is increasingly a key concern. This relationship allows us to get our mobile-first solution in the hands of more and more Canadians to reduce the risk and consequences of identity fraud. We continue to pursue new channels to expand the distribution of this product."

MogoProtect monitors a consumer's Equifax Canada credit bureau, sends alerts directly through the Mogo app and email after an inquiry, and guides consumers through the next steps to help prevent identity fraud. MogoProtect is seamlessly integrated into the Mogo app, where users also have the ability to monitor and track their Equifax credit score for free.

"Given how intertwined our financial health is with our overall health and well-being, we are pleased to bring Mogo's best-in-class identity fraud solution to members," said Jessica Gale, AVP Member Engagement and Marketplace at League.

MogoProtect was launched in November 2017 and was created to address a gap in today's protection offerings that are costly and do not offer daily monitoring and alerts through a mobile-first digital experience and to educate consumers about the need to protect their identity. Identity fraud can impact the ability to buy a home, retire and can take months and potentially years to correct. In a recent Gallup Poll, 66% of respondents were concerned about identity fraud because of the potential impact on their financial life. Approximately 80% of Canadians do not have this kind of identity fraud solution currently. MogoProtect is available for a monthly subscription fee.

League members can find more information about MogoProtect by visiting the marketplace in the League app.

About Mogo

Mogo (TSX: MOGO; NASDAQ: MOGO) — a financial technology company — is a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Users can sign up for a free MogoAccount in only three minutes and get access to six products including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa® Card, digital mortgage experience, the MogoCrypto account, the first product within MogoWealth, which enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, and access to smart consumer credit products through MogoMoney. The platform has been engineered to deliver a best-in-class digital experience, with best-in-class financial products all through one account. With more than 800,000 members and a marketing partnership with Canada's largest news media company, Mogo continues to execute on its vision of becoming the go-to financial app for the next generation of Canadians. To learn more, please visit mogo.ca or download the mobile app (iOS or Android).

About League

League is the leading digital benefits platform for the modern workforce, turning benefits into a competitive advantage for employers, while managing costs and empowering employees to take control of their health with a category-defining Health Benefits Experience: HBXTM. League's cloud-based infrastructure connects forward-thinking businesses and their employees with health insurance, flexible spending accounts, health content, curated health journeys and on-demand, live health support. League unlocks employee benefits to give everyone the power to act every day and live longer, healthier lives.

SOURCE Mogo Finance Technology Inc

For further information: Craig Armitage, Investor Relations, craiga@mogo.ca, (416) 347-8954

Related Links

www.mogo.ca

