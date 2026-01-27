Moglix Launches Cognilix, an AI-Led Operating System for B2B Commerce; Commits $5 Million to AI Products

NOIDA, India, Jan. 27, 2026 /CNW/ -- Moglix announced the launch of Cognilix, an AI-led Operating System for B2B procurement designed to bring coherence to how enterprises buy, manage inventory, collaborate with suppliers, and sell. Alongside the launch, the company revealed a planned investment of $5 million to advance AI research and build vertical-specific enterprise products under the Cognilix platform.

Over the last few years, AI has moved from experimentation to expectation. What is changing now is its role, from supporting individual decisions to shaping how work runs, day after day. Having built and scaled complex B2B and supply chain operations, Moglix has learned that impact does not come from intelligence in isolation, but from systems that understand context, constraints, and consequences across the enterprise.

Cognilix emerges from this operating reality. Built on Moglix's scale of over $40 billion in transactions, 45,000 suppliers, 1.2 million SKUs, operations across 80 countries, and a network of 58 warehouses, the platform reflects years of working in environments where decisions ripple across procurement, inventory, suppliers, and revenue. Cognilix brings these functions together into a single decision layer, connecting data and workflows across procurement, supply chain, & B2B commerce, while working alongside existing ERP systems.

The platform enables enterprises to automate buying through AI-led workflows covering digital catalogues, RFQ comparison, supplier onboarding, compliance, competitive e-auctions, and inventory forecasting informed by historical usage and lead times. It also enables structured B2B selling through digital storefronts and marketplaces with integrated order management, payments, logistics, and real-time inventory visibility. A unified data layer standardises material master data and delivers clearer insight into spend, supplier performance and operations.

"Globally, AI is moving from insight to infrastructure. The question for enterprises is no longer whether to use AI, but how deeply it can be embedded into the way work runs," said Rahul Garg, Founder and CEO, Moglix. "As manufacturing and supply chains scale, we need systems that are context-aware, accountable, and resilient. Cognilix reflects what we have learned by operating at scale, intelligence creates value only when it understands real-world constraints. Our focus is to build enterprise-grade AI from India for global demands."

Enterprises using Cognilix are seeing reductions in procurement cycle times, improved inventory accuracy, higher levels of data standardization, and visibility across suppliers and orders.

