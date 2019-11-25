Moët Hennessy at Vinexpo: A Mindful Forum on Living Soils

Not only will Moët Hennessy be present at this event, but more importantly, it will dedicate its space to an agora serving as a theater of reflections for the future of winemaking. For the first time, Moët Hennessy will speak out on sustainable development alongside international experts. Over the course of the three days, there will be a series of succinct discussions, debates and inquiries to better understand and envision the transmission of preserved and healthier lands to the next generation.

TALK SERIES ON ENVIRONMENTAL ISSUES

Listening, sharing knowledge and best practices, exchanging with new generations and inspiring new actions.

Over the three days of the event, Moët Hennessy will present a program of talks addressing challenges facing the wine and spirits industry with transparency, pertinence and pragmatism

How to maintain production while adapting to climate change?

What options does the sector have to preserve our most precious resource, living soils?

Will technological innovations pave the way for a new sustainable agriculture?

Why are wines and spirits particularly affected by climate change and biodiversity loss?

These are the kind of questions that will be debated by specialists from within Moët Hennessy Maisons, experts from around the world and those attending Vinexpo in a format designed to be open and dynamic: a series of discussions lasting 30 minutes followed by 10 minutes of questions and answers.

The conference will be interspersed with moments of sharing dedicated to tastings and master classes of the exceptional products from Moët Hennessy Maisons.

SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT, AN ENGRAINED COMMITMENT OF MOËT HENNESSY

For many years, each of Moët Hennessy's Maisons have been on the path to sustainable development. Five years ago, Moët Hennessy decided to unite the men and women of all the Maisons to construct a common project around the viticulture committee. More than 40 individuals came together to orchestrate the sharing of savoir-faire learned on the ground at our Maisons around the world. This undertaking led to concrete actions: significant investments in environmentally-friendly equipment, training for farmers and wine-makers in new technologies, assistance in attaining responsible viticulture certifications and support for scientific and university projects to disseminate knowledge and transmit living soils to the future generations.

