Moët Hennessy and Formula 1® unveil The Out Lap: the world's first moving fine dining experience on a Formula 1 circuit

Moët Hennessy and Formula 1 announce the launch of The Out Lap, an entirely new hospitality concept that reimagines the Grand Prix™ weekend through the lens of craftsmanship, storytelling and exceptional gastronomy.

PARIS, July 17, 2026 /CNW/ -- Born from the long-term partnership between Moët Hennessy and Formula 1, The Out Lap transforms one of motorsport's most symbolic moments - the journey from the garage to the starting grid - into an extraordinary experience designed for a select number of guests.

Unlike any hospitality experience ever created in Formula 1, The Out Lap takes guests on an immersive journey aboard a travelling dining room moving directly through the circuit. Accommodating just twelve guests, the experience unfolds across a bespoke route designed around each Grand Prix™, stopping at the circuit's most legendary locations.

At every stop, the story of the track comes alive through the memories of a former racing driver, whose personal perspective offers a unique window into the defining moments of the sport. Each chapter is interpreted through an exclusive culinary creation imagined by one of the world's leading chefs and paired with exceptional wines and spirits from the Moët Hennessy portfolio, creating an experience where gastronomy and racing history become inseparable.

Every edition of The Out Lap is unique. Each circuit inspires its own route, its own stories and its own culinary identity, ensuring that no two experiences are ever the same.

The inaugural chapter begins at Spa-Francorchamps

The first edition of The Out Lap will debut during the FORMULA 1 MOËT & CHANDON BELGIAN GRAND PRIX™ 2026, at one of motorsport's most iconic venues.

Steeped in history and renowned for legendary corners including Eau Rouge, Raidillon, Pouhon and La Source, Spa-Francorchamps provides the perfect setting for the inaugural chapter of this new experience.

Every edition of the Out Lap is entrusted to a world-renowned chef, personally invited by Moët Hennessy to shape the culinary identity of the experience. Inspired by the character, history and atmosphere of each circuit, every chef creates an exclusive menu.

For the first edition, Moët Hennessy has invited Yannick Alléno, the world's most Michelin-starred chef. As chef ambassador for Moët & Chandon, title partner of the race, he was the natural choice to inaugurate this experience and to create an exclusive menu designed specifically for The Out Lap. Conceived to be experienced in motion, each course has been imagined as part of the journey, accompanied by carefully selected wines and spirits that deepen the narrative unfolding around the table.

Following its debut in Belgium, The Out Lap will travel to the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN DUTCH GRAND PRIX™, the FORMULA 1 PIRELLI GRAN PREMIO D'ITALIA, and the FORMULA 1 TAG HEUER GRAN PREMIO DE ESPAÑA, with every destination offering a new interpretation of the concept through the identity and heritage of its circuit.

Redefining hospitality in Formula 1

Launched as one of the flagship expressions of the ten-year partnership announced between Moët Hennessy and Formula 1 in 2025, The Out Lap reflects a shared ambition to elevate hospitality by combining heritage, craftsmanship and emotion into one immersive experience.

For decades, Formula 1 has captivated audiences through the intensity of competition and the pursuit of performance. The Out Lap offers a new perspective on this world. One that celebrates not only the race itself, but also the heritage, the culture and human stories that have shaped sport across generations.

By inviting guests onto the circuit rather than simply alongside it, the experience transforms the venue into a unique stage to create living memories. A Formula 1 circuit is more than a sporting venue. It is a sacred place, where legends have been forged, victories celebrated and history written. Ordinarily reserved for the drivers, teams and those at the heart of the sport, stepping onto track itself is an extraordinary privilege.

Created through the collective savoir-faire of renowned Maisons including Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Belvedere Vodka, Glenmorangie, Whispering Angel, Volcan de mi Tierra and French Bloom, The Out Lap reflects Moët Hennessy's belief: the most memorable experiences are born where exceptional craftmanship, gastronomy and human stories come together.

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Contact: Quentin DURAND – Head of Corporate Communications – [email protected]

SOURCE Moët Hennessy

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