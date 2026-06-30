MoEngage and Boldest Announce a Strategic Partnership to Drive Cognitive backed Customer Engagement for Telecom Operators

DALLAS and CHENNAI, India, June 30, 2026 /CNW/ -- MoEngage, the agentic customer engagement platform has announced a strategic partnership with Boldest (part of Prodapt) to bring Cognitive Marketing to Telecommunication operators. This partnership addresses critical challenges faced by telecom operators today, like fragmented customer data, high churn rates due to delayed intervention, and slow time-to-market for personalized campaigns.

MoEngage's recent acquisition of Aampe directly solves one of marketing's greatest bottlenecks: manual, segment-based personalization. By creating the industry's first engagement platform where marketer workflow agents and individual user decisioning agents operate within a single, unified system, the technology unlocks true 1-to-1 personalization at scale. As the execution partner, Boldest drives seamless implementation and ongoing campaign management, applying its proprietary Cognitive Marketing framework to identify and act on subscriber intent signals in real time.

Together, MoEngage's agentic customer engagement platform and Boldest's cognitive marketing offering create a closed-loop system where AI drives personalized engagement from onboarding to renewal. This end-to-end solution provides enterprise telcos with a proven, hands-off path to reduce churn, accelerate growth, and deliver hyper-personalized customer experiences.

"Telecom operators have some of the richest customer data of any industry, yet fragmentation, slow decisioning, and reactive engagement models are costing them real revenue," said Sanjay Kupae, Vice President - Partnerships, MoEngage. "Our partnership with Boldest gives Telcos a way to rapidly adopt AI, Decisioning and Cross-channel engagement to maximise the value of every subscriber, while providing them the richest experience."

"MoEngage is a new age AI grounded phenomenon. We are very pleased to partner with a company whose AI–driven engagement platform is the perfect complement to ours, enabling brands to turn insights and intent into meaningful, personalized interactions and outcomes," said Keith Pires, Chief Revenue Officer, Boldest.

About MoEngage

MoEngage is an Agentic Customer Engagement Platform trusted by over 1,350 global consumer brands, including Flipkart, Domino's, Loblaws, Kayak, Soundcloud, and Deutsche Telekom. The platform combines deep customer analytics, agentic marketing workflows through its Merlin AI Agents, and omnichannel orchestration across messaging and surfaces, helping marketing and product teams deliver experiences that feel personal at any scale. MoEngage operates globally with 15 offices across North America, EMEA, and Asia. Learn more at moengage.com.

About Boldest

Boldest is a modern AI-native full-stack experience company that builds customer, supplier, and workforce experiences on a foundation of cognitive science and creative innovation. Powered by its PathIQ and Pathsuite suites--Boldest delivers Cognitive Marketing solutions that combine behavioral science with deterministic engagement to drive enterprise growth. Backed by Prodapt, which is a part of a $3 billion global group with 30,000 professionals across 80 locations worldwide, Boldest brings enterprise-grade scale and market reach to every engagement. For more information, visit www.theboldest.ai.

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SOURCE Boldest

Dilip Keshu, [email protected], 16097213330