ModuleMD Ranks No. 585 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Innovative Healthcare Technology Company Recognized for Growth, Impact, and Excellence

GRAND BLANC, Mich., Aug. 13, 2025 /CNW/ -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced that ModuleMD ranks No. 585 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.

"This recognition is not just about growth—it's about the grit and heart of the clinicians we serve," said Abhinay Rao, CEO of ModuleMD. "Every product we build stems from a real conversation with a healthcare hero. This ranking validates our mission to reduce burnout, simplify care delivery, and elevate the joy of practicing medicine."

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

A Milestone Year of Recognition and Celebration

2025 has been a landmark year for ModuleMD—not only for achieving a spot on the Inc. 5000 list for the first time but also for celebrating 25 years of innovation in specialty healthcare. Earlier this year, ModuleMD proudly marked its silver anniversary at the AAAAI Annual Meeting, where the company unveiled the next generation of its AI-driven solutions and honored its long-standing partnerships with Allergy, Pulmonology, and ENT practices across the country.

This momentum continues as ModuleMD prepares to showcase its full suite of offerings this November at ACAAI 2025, highlighting how its intelligent platforms are transforming workflows, enhancing reimbursement, and reducing provider fatigue.

About ModuleMD

ModuleMD is a healthcare technology company based in Grand Blanc, Michigan, delivering EHR-integrated solutions designed for Allergy, Pulmonology, and ENT practices. Built with clinician insight, ModuleMD combines AI, automation, and specialty-specific tools to streamline care and reduce administrative burden.

Key Solutions:

EHR & PM – Unified platform for documentation, scheduling, and compliance.

– Unified platform for documentation, scheduling, and compliance. RCM Services – End-to-end billing support to maximize reimbursement.

– End-to-end billing support to maximize reimbursement. Immunotherapy Module – Designed for allergy practices to manage formulations and inventory.

– Designed for allergy practices to manage formulations and inventory. Infusion Management – Tools for biologic tracking, scheduling, and compliance.

– Tools for biologic tracking, scheduling, and compliance. JOSH – Multilingual AI dictation with real-time transcription and smart pause/resume.

– Multilingual AI dictation with real-time transcription and smart pause/resume. SPOCK – Front office automation with smart messaging and communication tools.

– Front office automation with smart messaging and communication tools. InDrA – Real-time inventory tracking with expiry alerts and charge capture.

ModuleMD has been recognized as a G2 High Performer (2022–2025) and a Top 100 Healthcare Technology Company (2023) for its innovation and impact in specialty care. To know more about ModuleMD, visit www.modulemd.com

