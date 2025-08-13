QUÉBEC, Aug. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the governments of Canada and Quebec, the City of Québec and Socialim officially opened six transitional housing spaces for people experiencing homelessness or residential instability in the D'Estimauville sector of Québec. This prefabricated modular housing will welcome its first occupants this coming September. The project represents an investment of $1.7 million.

The event was attended by the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Member of Parliament for Québec Centre; Lionel Carmant, Quebec Minister Responsible for Social Services and Member of the National Assembly for Taillon; Jean-François Simard, Member of the National Assembly for Montmorency, on behalf of France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing; Marie-Pierre Boucher, Member of the Executive Committee of the City of Québec responsible for homelessness and housing; and many community partners.

Additionally, services provided by the CIUSSS de la Capitale-Nationale's housing stability team will help occupants reintegrate into the community and help them achieve housing stability. The CIUSSS will work in collaboration with two community organizations, Le Gîte Jeunesse and Le GRAPE.

Le Gîte Jeunesse will provide psychosocial support to the units' occupants, jointly with the CIUSSS de la Capitale-Nationale's housing stability team. Hiring a social worker and support for clinical coordination will ensure a regular presence on site to provide individualized support for occupants and the co-facilitation of common spaces with partners.

Le GRAPE will offer a personalized roadmap for occupants that includes their voluntary trust and budget support services, as well as a monthly group workshop on managing personal finances.

Finally, the non-profit organization Socialim will entrust building management and maintenance to the Office municipal d'habitation de Québec (OMHQ).

Quotes:

"The new federal government is determined to support the provinces and municipalities in finding local solutions to housing challenges. This project will provide a rapid response to the urgent housing needs of the most vulnerable people in Québec."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Once again, our government is being agile in quickly implementing a transitional housing solution adapted to the needs of the occupants who will live there. The use of prefabricated modular units provides a safe living environment within a short timeframe and at a reasonable cost to people who deserve our support and to live with dignity. This is another tool in the Société d'habitation du Québec's toolbox as we find solutions to the housing crisis. I would also like to warmly recognize the many partners involved in making this project a reality and those who will be providing support to its future occupants."

France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"This project embodies our desire to focus on real medium- and long-term solutions to homelessness. The two organizations selected are trusted partners who are well rooted in their communities, and their presence will make a real difference to the people who will be living in the units. I believe that transitional housing is one of the best ways to reduce time spent in shelters, prevent economically induced homelessness and help people come in off the street as quickly as possible. We're proud to support this important project with a recurring financial contribution of $400,000."

Lionel Carmant, Quebec Minister Responsible for Social Services

"We need to use all the means at our disposal to respond effectively to the housing crisis. Today's announcement is an important step to ensuring that every Quebecer and Canadian, including the most vulnerable, has a place to call home in their community. This project is proof that, when the various levels of government come together, we move things forward."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Member of Parliament for Québec Centre

"In Québec, the face of homelessness is changing. It's now the entire city that's affected, and not just downtown. What we do here will be a model for the rest of the city."

Jean-François Simard, Member of the National Assembly for Montmorency

"This pilot project shows our desire to leverage all the tools that we, as a city, have at our disposal to reduce and prevent homelessness, even if it means thinking outside the box. By collaborating with our partners, we are showing that it is possible to do things differently and to do more, together. The City of Québec is proud to contribute to the realization of this promising new approach, which is a first on our territory, and which will provide a decent transitional solution with a human touch for our fellow citizens who are in need."

Marie-Pierre Boucher, Member of the Executive Committee of the City of Québec responsible for homelessness and housing

"This project is an example of an innovative and agile initiative developed in collaboration with partners to quickly address housing needs. Socialim and the Office municipal d'habitation de Québec are pleased to use their expertise to provide an additional housing solution to prevent and fight homelessness in Québec."

Dany Caron, Chief Executive Officer of Socialim and General Manager of the OMHQ-SOMHAC

"The CIUSSS de la Capitale-Nationale is proud to be a partner in this unique transitional housing project that provides an additional solution to help people experiencing homelessness or housing instability. We are pleased to have two well-established community organizations in the Beauport sector, Le Gîte Jeunesse and Le GRAPE, which will work with the CIUSSS's housing stability team to provide services adapted to the needs of occupants. This support will take several forms, from psychosocial support to help managing personal finances."

Frédéric Keck, Deputy Director, Partnerships and Homelessness, CIUSSS de la Capitale-Nationale

Highlights:

In all, the project includes four transitional housing modules (three with two bachelor apartments each, and one with common spaces and spaces reserved for project partners). These modules will be installed on the lot adjacent to the Parc-O-Bus D'Estimauville parking lot.

Funding package for the project: Total investment of more than $1.5 million from the Government of Quebec . $825,607 from the Société d'habitation du Québec, stemming from the Canada-Quebec Agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF). Nearly $700,000 from the CIUSSS de la Capitale-Nationale. More than $200,000 from the City of Québec. This assistance includes making land available free of charge and reimbursing the costs related to site development and the connection of municipal infrastructure.

Source of funding: $992 million from the federal government's HAF allocated to Quebec and from the new matching investments announced by Quebec in its 2023 and 2024 economic updates. Launched in March 2023 , the Housing Accelerator Fund is a $4-billion Government of Canada initiative to which $400 million was added in the 2024 budget. It aims to accelerate the construction of 112,000 housing units across the country.

The length of stay in the transitional housing modules will be from 30 to 60 days, and the goal is to support 25 people annually.

The partners will ensure ongoing monitoring of the project's implementation in the community and its impact on improving the housing stability of occupants.

About the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ)

As a leader in housing, the SHQ's mission is to meet the housing needs of Quebecers through its expertise and services to citizens. It does this by providing affordable and low-rental housing and offering a range of assistance programs to support the construction, renovation and adaptation of homes, and access to homeownership.

To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.html.

About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

CMHC plays a critical role as a national facilitator to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. Its mortgage insurance products support access to home ownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, it contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity and climate compatibility.

