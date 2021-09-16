Modern Plant-Based Foods "Vegan Roast" Returns Due To Outstanding Reviews And Becomes A Year-Round Product Co-Branded With Spud.ca

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Modern Plant-Based Foods Inc., (CSE: MEAT) ("Modern Plant Based Foods") or (the "Company"), an award-winning plant-based food company is pleased to unveil a new version of its "Vegan Roast" in a co-branded partnership with SPUD.ca under their Be Fresh brand. The plant-based, gluten free roast which will be available for purchase year-round has received exceptional reviews from retailers and consumers alike.

Sustainable Produce Urban Delivery, or Spud.ca, is an on-line grocery service operating in British Columbia and Alberta that predominantly focuses on selling sustainable, fresh, local, organic produce and groceries from farmers and nearby producers. Headquartered in Vancouver, BC, the company was founded in 1997 and has expanded into the largest on-line grocery company in Canada, employing over 700 people across all its markets. Vertically integrated secondary product lines such as Be Fresh and Organic Acres allow Spud to reduce food costs and waste, which is both environmentally responsible and financially attractive.

Unlike many competitor offerings, Modern Plant-Based Foods "Vegan Roast" is a delicious 100-percent plant based, gluten, GMO, nut, and soy free product, which is particularly appealing to many consumers that suffer from celiac intolerance or common dietary restrictions.

"When we first launched our "Vegan Roast" in 2020 we knew we hit the mark in filling a gap with a well-rounded center of the plate item," stated Cassidy McCord, Chief Corporate Officer of Modern Plant-Based Foods. "The successful test launch garnered the recognition of a major industry player leading to the partnership with Spud.ca. Moreover, it further delivers on our goal of becoming a trusted household name. Our chefs have once again developed a proprietary plant-based product that is delicious and fulfilling with a complex flavor profile. We expect our "Vegan Roast" to sell extraordinarily well with the support of SPUD and Be Fresh."

"We are thrilled that our product has been chosen in a co-branded label partnership with Spud. Spud has a large and engaged consumer base across all its platforms which will help continue to raise brand awareness," explained Tara Haddad, Founder of Modern Plant-Based Foods. "Continually challenging our team to create high quality innovative products will help our company secure great partnerships as this one. I believe we are well positioned for impressive organic growth and expect our new division, Modern Seafood, to do the same."

The "Vegan Roast" will be available for purchase through Spud.ca, Be Fresh and Blush Lane."

About Modern Plant-Based Foods

Modern Plant-Based Foods is a Canadian food company based in Vancouver, British Columbia that offers a portfolio of plant-based products including meat and dairy-free alternatives, soups and vegan snacks. Our products are available at select restaurants and retailers across Canada including our own Modern Wellness Bars located in Vancouver. We take a holistic approach to plant-based living and understand the importance of providing nutritious and sustainable alternatives to consumers without sacrificing taste. We want people to feel good about the food they eat which is why we are deliberate in choosing ingredients free of soy, gluten, nuts and GMOs.

Our mission is to change the way food is produced and consumed for the benefit of people, animals and the environment by using natural plant-based ingredients.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the Company and the Company's business and prospects; the Company's objectives, goals or future plans; the Company's sales growth, planned expansion, awareness of the Company's brands, future sales and revenue growth, and the business, operations, management and capitalization of the Company. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic and social uncertainties; local and global market and economic uncertainties arising in respect of the COVID-19 pandemic; litigation, availability of key product ingredients, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; the ability to effectively expand manufacturing and production capacity; the ability to obtain retail partners to distribute Company products, the success of market initiatives and the ability to grow brand awareness; the ability to attract, maintain and expand relationships with key strategic restaurant and food service partners; our ability to predict consumer taste preferences; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; the sufficiency of our cash to meet liquidity needs; those additional risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com ; and other matters discussed in this news release. Accordingly, the forward-looking statements discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of these known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE Modern Plant Based Foods Inc.

For further information: Tanya Todd, Communications Director, [email protected], 604-395-0974