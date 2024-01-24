MODERN PLANT-BASED FOODS' SEES RISING INTEREST IN INNOVATIVE VEGAN KAVIAR AND SAUSAGE-LESS ROLLS

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Modern Plant Based Foods Inc., (CSE: MEAT) ("Modern Foods") or (the "Company"), Modern Plant-Based Foods, a leader in the plant-based food industry, is excited to announce growing interest in its innovative product lines, including the Plant-Based Kaviar and Sausage-less Rolls. The Company has continued to strategize, pivot and innovate, focusing on acquiring and developing great-tasting, products that offer an interchangeable plant-based offering in the current market.

The Vegan Caviar market, a relatively new segment in the plant-based industry, has shown impressive growth. Recent reports indicate a global market value projected to reach $400 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7%. Modern Plant-Based Foods' entry into this market with its Plant-Based Kaviar, available in distinctive flavors like Salmon, Wasabi, and Beluga, positions the company at the forefront of this burgeoning sector. Similarly, the market for plant-based sausage rolls is expanding rapidly, driven by a growing demand for healthier and sustainable meat alternatives. Industry analysts forecast a CAGR of 8% over the next five years in this segment, reflecting a significant opportunity for Modern Plant-Based Foods' Sausage-less Rolls.

In response to the increasing interest, Modern Plant-Based Foods is actively exploring a range of potential sales outlets. The Company is actively pursuing discussions with distribution partners for its new product lines with a strong focus on penetrating the foodservice sector, including partnerships with restaurants, cafes, and catering companies, both domestically and internationally. To meet the anticipated demand, Modern Plant-Based Foods is open to innovative distribution solutions globally. The Company is committed to ensuring the availability of its healthier and more sustainable food products to a broad audience. Modern Plant-Based Foods is actively seeking partnerships with distribution companies that align with its ethos of sustainability and high-quality standards.

"Our goal is to make our Plant-Based Kaviar and Sausage-less Rolls readily accessible to everyone," says Avtar Dhaliwal, CEO of Modern Plant-Based Foods. "We have seen growing demand for great-tasting vegan products that can be consumed by a wider consumer base. We have perfected the product development step and are working to pair these new innovations with expansive distribution networks."

Research from Credit Suisse found that, among consumers ages 16-40 across 10 countries, 66% plan to spend more on plant-based meat and dairy alternatives in the future. Yet product development and enhancement opportunities remain, including to improve taste and lower prices in the plant-based meat category. Taste is the primary barrier to consumption of plant-based foods. According to Mintel, 53% of all consumers agree that plant-based protein products should taste indistinguishable from meat.1

Modern Plant Based Foods is a Canadian food company based in Vancouver, British Columbia that offers a portfolio of plant-based products including meat and dairy-free alternatives, soups, and vegan snacks. We take a holistic approach to plant-based living and understand the importance of providing nutritious and sustainable alternatives to consumers without sacrificing taste. We want people to feel good about the food they eat which is why we are deliberate in choosing ingredients free of soy, gluten, nuts, and GMOs. Our mission is to change the way food is produced and consumed for the benefit of people, animals, and the environment by using natural plant-based ingredients.

