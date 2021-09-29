Modern Plant Based Foods in Discussions With Multiple Major Fast Food and Casual Dining Chains

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Modern Plant-Based Foods Inc., (CSE: MEAT) (" Modern Plant-Based Foods ") or (the "Company "), an award-winning plant-based food company, is pleased to announce that Modern Meat, its meat alternative division, has been receiving substantial interest from Quick Service Restaurants (QSR) and Casual Dining chains on suppling its plant-based meat alternative portfolio of products. The interested parties are in high-traffic areas such as malls, plazas, and even stand-alone restaurants.

As the vegetarian and vegan community rapidly grows, fast-food companies are adapting and are embracing more plant-based foods. Plant-based proteins today are increasingly becoming an integral ingredient in many menus. Led by a desire for sustainability and more healthful eating, consumers are discovering they can get plenty of protein without eating meat or seafood. Specifically, Millennials have a greater awareness of health and seek out foods that are good for them and that of the planet.

"The fast-food industry is one of the largest sectors of the food industry and as we position ourselves for continued growth it makes sense to enter into this channel," stated Tara Haddad, Founder of Modern Plant-Based Foods. "Additionally, one of our main goals is to make our products more accessible and affordable to the mainstream and this will assist us with our efforts."

A study from the Center for Disease Control shows that a little over 36.6% of adults1 in America eat fast food daily. Additionally, the global QSR market reached $610.23 billion2.

"Interest is so high that we are already in discussions with several restaurant groups who are realizing the growing importance of offering plant-based options on their menus. There is also significant interest from companies looking for us to make a product specific for their consumer base as a high-quality plant-based meat alternative that is gluten, GMO and soy free," explained Tara.

"Casual and fast-food dining has dramatically changed over the past few years with almost all major chains offering a vegan and vegetarian alternative. As time goes on, consumers are becoming more and more aware of the ingredients they consume, and we feel that we are ahead of the curve when it comes to recognizing important health and dietary restrictions making us one of the preferred vendors for these national and multinational chains," stated Joni Berg CEO of the Company.

Modern Plant-Based Foods is also negotiating a possible multi-billion-dollar, multi-national partnership with its plant-based breakfast sausage. The company is looking to increase margin and possible scalability to be able to provide adequate supply. The company will continue to keep shareholders up to date as conversations progress.

About Modern Plant-Based Foods

Modern Plant-Based Foods is a Canadian food company based in Vancouver, British Columbia that offers a portfolio of plant-based products including meat and dairy-free alternatives, soups, and vegan snacks. Our products are available at select restaurants and retailers across Canada including our own Modern Wellness Bars located in Vancouver. We take a holistic approach to plant-based living and understand the importance of providing nutritious and sustainable alternatives to consumers without sacrificing taste. We want people to feel good about the food they eat which is why we are deliberate in choosing ingredients free of soy, gluten, nuts and GMOs.

Our mission is to change the way food is produced and consumed for the benefit of people, animals and the environment by using natural plant-based ingredients.

