Modern Plant Based Foods Expands Its Popped Chips Distribution to Over 7,700 Stores Following Aldi Expansion

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Modern Plant-Based Foods Inc., (CSE: MEAT) (" Modern Plant Based Foods ") or (the "Company "), an award-winning plant-based food company is pleased to announce it has expanded its distribution of its plant-based snacks including Snacks from the SunTM popped potato crisps and Sunsations jellies with one of America's largest multinational off-price department store corporation. The news comes on the heels of a distribution deal with ALDI supermarket chains.

This group is the leading off-price retailer in the U.S. and worldwide and has several familiar and reputable department store brands operating 4,665 stores in nine countries with combined net sales of $41.7 billion in FY2020. Ranked 85th on the Fortune 500 list and with over 270,000 employees as of 2018 it is one of America's Largest Companies.

"We are excited to have our products on the store shelves of these reputable brands. Distribution deals like this, across multiple regions, allow us to position ourselves to take advantage of future opportunities in these major metropolitan markets," stated Tara Haddad, Founder of Modern Plant-Based Foods. "With the continued increased interest in healthy snacking, this was an opportune time to list with such a global group. Millions of people will be able to see and try our brands and based on the ingredients and flavour profile we are confident that we will be able to secure repeat customers."

Modern Plant-Based Foods Snacks from the SunTM "Popped Potato Crisps" are light and airy crisps made from all-natural potatoes, whole grains, and seasonings, then popped. The chips are vegan and free of gluten, cholesterol, and saturated fat. These vegan snacks come in four different flavours: sour cream and chive, sea salt and cracked pepper, tangy barbecue, and nacho cheese. Currently, the 'Popped Potato Crisps' are in over 7,700 stores throughout the United States and Canada.



Sunsations are jelly candies with powerful fruity flavors and a tender texture. Each piece comes individually wrapped to maintain freshness. The product, which is kosher, vegan, and free of gluten, fat, and GMOs, is available in 4- and 8-oz. bags. The three initial flavors include Outrageous Orange, Cheerful Cherry and a Rainbow Assortment with blueberry, grape, orange, apple, lemon, and cherry flavors.

"While this conglomerate continues to execute their growth plans, we hope to expand with them across North America. Expanding our distribution with them is a true testament to the quality of our products which serve the large community of snack lovers, plant-based and not, plus they are kinder to your body and the planet. I am proud of efforts put forth in our North American expansion with our plant-based snack line and all the hard work done by the Modern Plant-Based Foods team by expanding our presence in U.S. retail. We are on the cusp of significant growth and product acceptance with this snack line as consumers are reaching for healthy alternatives crafted from simple ingredients and are free of gluten."

About Modern Plant-Based Foods

Modern Plant-Based Foods is a Canadian food company based in Vancouver, British Columbia that offers a portfolio of plant-based products including meat and dairy-free alternatives, soups and vegan snacks. Our products are available at select restaurants and retailers across Canada including our own Modern Wellness Bars located in Vancouver. We take a holistic approach to plant-based living and understand the importance of providing nutritious and sustainable alternatives to consumers without sacrificing taste. We want people to feel good about the food they eat which is why we are deliberate in choosing ingredients free of soy, gluten, nuts and GMOs.

Our mission is to change the way food is produced and consumed for the benefit of people, animals and the environment by using natural plant-based ingredients.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the Company and the Company's business and prospects; the Company's objectives, goals or future plans; the Company's sales growth, planned expansion, awareness of the Company's brands, future sales and revenue growth, and the business, operations, management and capitalization of the Company. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic and social uncertainties; local and global market and economic uncertainties arising in respect of the COVID-19 pandemic; litigation, availability of key product ingredients, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; the ability to effectively expand manufacturing and production capacity; the ability to obtain retail partners to distribute Company products, the success of market initiatives and the ability to grow brand awareness; the ability to attract, maintain and expand relationships with key strategic restaurant and food service partners; our ability to predict consumer taste preferences; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; the sufficiency of our cash to meet liquidity needs; those additional risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com ; and other matters discussed in this news release. Accordingly, the forward-looking statements discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of these known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

