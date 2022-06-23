MODERN PLANT BASED FOODS BEGINS PROCESS FOR EXPANDING PRODUCTION IN CANADA TO MEET DEMAND FOR SNACK FROM THE SUN PRODUCTS

VANCOUVER, BC, June 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Modern Plant Based Foods Inc., (CSE: MEAT) ("Modern Plant Based Foods") or (the "Company"), is in the process of expanding production in Canada to meet the unprecedented demand for its Snacks from the Sun products. The Company currently produces its product line in the United States before redistributing in Canada. Following the launch of the of its Popped Chips and Puffs, Modern Plant Based Foods has seen unprecedented demand of the Snacks from the Sun product line in Canada. As part of the company's long-term plan after a successful launch of the product management would set out to expand its production line into Canada as well. By having additional manufacturing in Canada, the Company will have significant increase in margin with savings on transport, freight costs, and duties.

Modern Plant's Snacks from the Sun popped potato crisps are light and airy crisps made from all-natural potatoes, whole grains and seasonings, then popped. The chips are vegan, and free of gluten, cholesterol and saturated fat. These vegan snacks come in six different flavours: sour cream and chive, sea salt, cracked pepper, tangy barbecue, salt and vinegar, and nacho cheese.

"Our recent successful launch of Snacks from the Sun in Canada shows there is a great market for our products wherever we go. Similar to what we saw in the United States, more and more households are recognizing the benefits that come from incorporating tasty, healthy and low-processed plant-based options into their diets. Over the past years our brand has become more and more recognizable, making it easier for us to get into retailers and distributors alike and over the coming period we expect to be on a lot more shelves making our need for a production facility for Snacks from the Sun in Canada a logical step in the near future. With growth in all our lines of products we feel this year has the chance to be a record breaking year for Modern Plant Based Foods" states chief executive officer, Avtar Dhaliwal.

