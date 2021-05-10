Modern Plant-Based Foods Appoints Chef Karen Barnaby as Product Development and Scale-Up Specialist

VANCOUVER, BC, May 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Modern Plant-Based Foods Inc., (CSE: MEAT) (" Modern Plant Based Foods ") or (the "Company "), an award-winning plant-based food manufacturer, is pleased to announce that Chef Karen Barnaby has joined the culinary team as an advisor and consultant to support product development and production scale-up of its meat alternatives and other plant-based products.

Karen brings over 40 years of culinary experience in restaurants, catering, upscale take-out and product development. She was Executive Chef at the acclaimed Fish House in Stanley Park for 17 years.

Karen has authored four cookbooks and has been a syndicated food columnist for the Vancouver Sun since 2002. She has sat on the Board of Directors of the Greater Vancouver Food Bank, served as president for the Les Dames d'Escoffier Vancouver chapter and received a Minerva Award for Community Leadership.

"Karen has hit the ground running and has been elemental in refining the ingredients for the new Modern Burger, Meatballs and Crumble recipes," stated Tara Haddad, Founder and CEO of Modern Plant Based Foods. "She truly understands the delicate balance of maintaining texture and taste while scaling up for large production runs. Karen's experience and insights will be of great value to our team."

"I am excited to engage with the team at Modern Plant-Based Foods and work for a local company that has tremendous potential for success and growth. The decision to expand into the plant-based sector was out of intrigue and interest in developing unique, high-quality, delicious and accessible plant-based foods." explained Chef Barnaby. "We are going to create great products."

About Modern Plant-Based Foods

Modern Plant-Based Foods is a Canadian food company based in Vancouver, British Columbia that offers a portfolio of plant-based products including meat alternatives, dairy-free cheeses, soups and vegan snacks. We take a holistic approach to plant-based living by offering plant-based alternatives to satisfy throughout the day. Modern Plant Based Foods understands the importance of providing nutritious and sustainable alternatives without sacrificing taste. We are deliberate in choosing ingredients free of soy, gluten, nuts and GMO's. Our mission is to change the way food is produced and consumed for the benefit of people, animals and the environment by using natural plant-based ingredients.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the Company and the Company's business and prospects; the Company's objectives, goals or future plans; the Company's sales growth, planned expansion, awareness of the Company's brands, future sales and revenue growth, and the business, operations, management and capitalization of the Company. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic and social uncertainties; local and global market and economic uncertainties arising in respect of the COVID-19 pandemic; litigation, availability of key product ingredients, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; the ability to effectively expand manufacturing and production capacity; the ability to obtain retail partners to distribute Company products, the success of market initiatives and the ability to grow brand awareness; the ability to attract, maintain and expand relationships with key strategic restaurant and food service partners; our ability to predict consumer taste preferences; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; the sufficiency of our cash to meet liquidity needs; those additional risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com ; and other matters discussed in this news release. Accordingly, the forward-looking statements discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of these known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE Modern Plant Based Foods Inc.

For further information: Tanya Todd, Communications Director, [email protected], 604-395-0974