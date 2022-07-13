MODERN MEAT RECEIVES ADDITIONAL INTEREST FROM WHOLE FOODS AFTER POSITIVE PRODUCT LAUNCH AND LOOKS TO EXPEDITE NATIONAL LISTING

VANCOUVER, BC , July 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Modern Plant Based Foods Inc., (CSE: MEAT) ("Modern Foods") or (the "Company"), an award-winning plant-based food company is pleased to report it has received additional interest from Ontario locations of the Whole Foods Market conglomerate chain, aiming to expedite a national listing of its plant-based meat alternative products under the 'Modern Meat' brand. Whole Foods Market IP, Inc. ("Whole Foods Market"), is an American multinational supermarket chain known as the industry leader in organic and high-quality groceries. Whole Foods Market is headquartered in Austin, Texas, which sells products free from hydrogenated fats and artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives. The supermarket chain currently has over 500 locations across North America realizing net sales of $16 billion USD as per their annual report in 2017.

Whole Foods Market stores currently offer select Modern Foods products including the Modern Crumble, Modern Burger, Modern Crab Cake and Modern Mini Burger. The Modern Meat products are made with whole, real ingredients confining within vegan, gluten-free and non-GMO requirements. The company's mission and vision align directly with many of the consumers who shop at the Whole Foods stores, valuing higher quality foods, free from added preservatives, and are trustworthy brands given the vetting process to be listed within the chain.

"Following our initial launch of the Modern Meat brand in select Whole Foods stores, we have received a very positive review from the retailer and customers alike. Subsequently our company has received additional interest from Eastern Canadian locations within the Whole Foods conglomerate and has asked our company to expedite its listing," states CEO, Avtar Dhaliwal. "Whole Foods is one of the major players in North America, we look forward to continue expansion within the supermarket chain for our retail lines."

The Company continues to position itself in the continuously expanding category within grocery outlets. According to GFI article "Plant-based products are a key driver of sales growth at grocery retailers nationwide, growing almost twice as fast as overall food sales. SPINS retail sales data released April 6, 2021, shows that grocery sales of plant-based foods that directly replace animal products have grown 27 percent in the past year to $7 billion USD."

Modern Meat continues to develop and curate new innovative plant-based products to satisfy the needs of the consumer. The range of products are currently distributed through multiple food distributors to allow various revenues streams.

About Modern Plant-Based Foods

Modern Plant Based Foods is a Canadian food company based in Vancouver, British Columbia that offers a portfolio of plant-based products including meat and dairy-free alternatives, soups, and vegan snacks. Our products are available at select restaurants and retailers across Canada including our own Modern Wellness Bar located in Vancouver. We take a holistic approach to plant-based living and understand the importance of providing nutritious and sustainable alternatives to consumers without sacrificing taste. We want people to feel good about the food they eat which is why we are deliberate in choosing ingredients free of soy, gluten, nuts, and GMOs. Our mission is to change the way food is produced and consumed for the benefit of people, animals, and the environment by using natural plant-based ingredients.

For further information: Cassidy McCord, Chief Corporate Officer, [email protected], 604-395-0974