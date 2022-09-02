MODERN MEAT PROVIDES UPDATE ON PROGRESS WITH INCREASED PRODUCTION FOR ITS PLANT BASED MEATS

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Modern Plant Based Foods Inc., (CSE: MEAT) ("Modern Foods") or (the "Company"), an award-winning plant-based food company is pleased to report its subsidiary Modern Meat Inc., ("Modern Meat") has made significant progress with their additional Canadian copacker for scaling up production of its plant-based meats. The Modern Meat portfolio currently includes the Modern Crab Cakes, Modern Burger, Modern Mini Burger, Modern Crumble, Modern Meatballs, and Modern Gyoza amongst other recipes in the development portfolio that have yet to be launched. After initial R&D phases with the new partnered facility, the first production run set for October 2022.

After working with the co-packing facility for several months, the Company has secured resources and necessary production time for their initial run of top-selling SKUs. Modern Foods currently distributes its plant-based meats through Gordon's Food Service (GFS) and Sysco Distributors (Sysco), two of North America's largest food distributors. It is clear the Modern Crab Cakes will be prioritized for the initial production run as they have proven the most sought-after product from retailers and customer alike. The Modern Crab Cake is proprietary seafood alternative product developed by Modern Meat which was created to provide a restaurant quality seafood-free crab cake, unlike anything else currently available on the market.

The facility currently produces plant-based products and has worked with similar processes for over a decade. With the facility hosting roughly 40,000 square feet of processing space and highly experienced staff, Modern Meat plans to move onto R&D for expansion of production for the remainder of its products in its plant-based portfolio. The facility has received various certifications required for production of the Modern Meat portfolio making them a very suitable partner to upkeep high quality food standards of the company.

"Our Company has grown in one of the most challenging times for plant-based meat alternative products. Showing that not only have we been able to rise above supply chain issues and logistical issues we remain one of the top plant-based meat alternatives. Throughout this journey we are proud to have stayed tried and true to our vision and are able to provide better-for-you food products at a great value to our consumers," states CEO Avtar Dhaliwal

Modern Plant Based Foods Inc intends to heighten market and brand awareness, and to broaden the company's reach within the investment community through various on-line platforms and methods of engagement. The company has budgeted $450,000 CAD for this project.

About Modern Plant-Based Foods

Modern Plant Based Foods is a Canadian food company based in Vancouver, British Columbia that offers a portfolio of plant-based products including meat and dairy-free alternatives, soups, and vegan snacks. Our products are available at select restaurants and retailers across Canada including our own Modern Wellness Bar located in Vancouver. We take a holistic approach to plant-based living and understand the importance of providing nutritious and sustainable alternatives to consumers without sacrificing taste. We want people to feel good about the food they eat which is why we are deliberate in choosing ingredients free of soy, gluten, nuts, and GMOs. Our mission is to change the way food is produced and consumed for the benefit of people, animals, and the environment by using natural plant-based ingredients.

