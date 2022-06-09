MODERN MEAT PLANT BASED FOODS LAUNCHES PRODUCTS INTO WHOLE FOODS MARKET

VANCOUVER, BC, June 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Modern Plant Based Foods Inc., (CSE: MEAT) ("Modern Plant Based Foods") or (the "Company"), Modern Plant Based Foods Inc., (CSE: MEAT) ("Modern Plant Based Foods") or (the "Company"), an award-winning plant-based food company is pleased to report that Modern Pant Based Foods Inc (a plant-based meat alternative brand offering a variety of healthy, chef inspired vegan products), has launched its products into select Whole Foods Market Stores. Whole Foods Market IP, Inc. is an American multinational supermarket chain known as the industry leader in organic and high-quality groceries. Whole Foods Market is headquartered in Austin, Texas, which sells products free from hydrogenated fats and artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives. The supermarket chain currently has over 500 locations across North America.

This initial launch includes the Modern Burger, Modern Mini Burger, Modern Crumble, and the Modern Crabless Cakes. The products are being distributed to each location through mutually trusted major distributor throughout British Columbia. The distributor is Western Canada's leading distributor of organic and natural foods, natural personal care items and nutritional health supplements. Horizon is the supplier of major natural, grocery and independent grocery chains, independent natural health stores, buying clubs, restaurants, cafés and specialty retailers via a fleet of trucks and common carriers.

"The acceptance of our products by Whole Foods is a major milestone and achievement for our company. This is a true testament to our products being suitable for major natural food channels as they maintain the strictest quality standards in the industry and have an unshakeable commitment to sustainable agriculture. This has been a major goal of ours since the beginning and are looking forward to expanding our other product lines into the chain in the future." States Cassidy McCord, Chief Corporate Officer of Modern Plant Based Foods. "With the support of Whole Foods our brand we will continue to work towards securing key partnerships for Modern Meat, as well as our other Modern Plant-based Foods brands."

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation that are not historical facts.

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the Company and the Company's business and prospects; the Company's objectives, goals or future plans; the Company's sales growth, planned expansion, awareness of the Company's brands, future sales and revenue growth, the availability of Modern Meat Products through GFS, and the business, operations, management and capitalization of the Company. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic and social uncertainties; local and global market and economic uncertainties arising in respect of the COVID-19 pandemic; litigation, availability of key product ingredients, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; the ability to effectively expand manufacturing and production capacity; the ability to obtain retail partners to distribute Company products, the success of market initiatives and the ability to grow brand awareness; the ability to attract, maintain and expand relationships with key strategic restaurant and food service partners; our ability to predict consumer taste preferences; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; the sufficiency of our cash to meet liquidity needs; those additional risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; and other matters discussed in this news release. Accordingly, the forward-looking statements discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of these known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE Modern Plant Based Foods Inc.

For further information: Cassidy McCord, Chief Corporate Officer, [email protected], 604-395-0974