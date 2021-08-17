Modern Meat Partners with Dirty Hands to Focus Sales in California Representing its Line of Plant-Based Meat Alternatives

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Modern Plant-Based Foods Inc., (CSE: MEAT) (" Modern Plant Based Foods ") or (the "Company "), an award-winning plant-based food company, is pleased to announce that Modern Meat, its meat alternative brand, has entered into a partnership agreement with Dirty Hands, an industry-leading provider of contracted field sales and merchandising in the natural food industry.

Dirty Hands is a family owned and operated company focused on supporting the natural products industry. Representing over 50 brand partners the company currently sells to 3,830 headquarters while making over 4,000 retail calls/visits per month to top retailers in every major metro across the United States. Dirty Hands prides itself on being "of service" to every store they sell to/visit and help out in any way they can on any given day.

"Consumer interest in plant-based options has skyrocketed in recent years," states Tara Haddad, Founder and CEO of Modern Plant-Based Foods. "An ever-growing number of consumers are choosing foods that taste good and boost their health by incorporating plant-based foods into their diet. As Canadian company, a priority has always been a focus on national growth and brand awareness, yet an incredible market exists to the south of our border and we've been working tirelessly to build strategic partnerships particularly in California where our target demographic is prevalent."

The United States accounts for over 80% of the meat alternative market in North America, meaning category-specific growth rates are similar to those presented for the whole region. Research conducted in 2019 found that 80% of Americans intend to replace some or all their meat consumption with vegan alternatives, so the market is ripe for even more exciting innovation.

"We chose to enter into a partnership with Dirty Hands because of their well-established distribution network in the State of California to help build Modern Meat's retail presence," explains Tara. "The Dirty Hands group has a solid reputation of managing explosive growth brands and being instrumental in their expansion. Dirty Hands will represent us "on the ground" and be the face of Modern Meat ensuring we are well represented with our retail partners. We look forward to working and growing together."

About Modern Plant-Based Foods

Modern Plant-Based Foods is a Canadian food company based in Vancouver, British Columbia that offers a portfolio of plant-based products including meat and dairy-free alternatives, soups and vegan snacks. Our products are available at select restaurants and retailers across Canada including our own Modern Wellness Bars located in Vancouver. We take a holistic approach to plant-based living and understand the importance of providing nutritious and sustainable alternatives to consumers without sacrificing taste. We want people to feel good about the food they eat which is why we are deliberate in choosing ingredients free of soy, gluten, nuts and GMOs.

Our mission is to change the way food is produced and consumed for the benefit of people, animals and the environment by using natural plant-based ingredients.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the Company and the Company's business and prospects; the Company's objectives, goals or future plans; the Company's sales growth, planned expansion, awareness of the Company's brands, future sales and revenue growth, and the business, operations, management and capitalization of the Company. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic and social uncertainties; local and global market and economic uncertainties arising in respect of the COVID-19 pandemic; litigation, availability of key product ingredients, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; the ability to effectively expand manufacturing and production capacity; the ability to obtain retail partners to distribute Company products, the success of market initiatives and the ability to grow brand awareness; the ability to attract, maintain and expand relationships with key strategic restaurant and food service partners; our ability to predict consumer taste preferences; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; the sufficiency of our cash to meet liquidity needs; those additional risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; and other matters discussed in this news release. Accordingly, the forward-looking statements discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of these known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE Modern Plant Based Foods Inc.

For further information: Tanya Todd, Communications Director, [email protected], 604-395-0974

Related Links

https://www.themodernmeat.com/

