Modern Meat Launches with Online Marketplace truLOCAL, Offering its Meat Alternatives in Curated Plant-Based Boxes

VANCOUVER, BC, July 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Modern Plant-Based Foods Inc., (CSE: MEAT) (" Modern Plant Based Foods ") or (the "Company "), an award-winning plant-based food company, announces that its portfolio company, Modern Meat, is now offering its meat alternatives through truLOCAL. truLOCAL is an e-commerce company that connects health-conscious consumers to high-end, locally sourced products, providing a convenient way to have your favourite plant-based proteins delivered to your doorstep.

Founded in February 2016, truLOCAL is an innovative start-up in the foodtech space with over 55 employees and distribution warehouses located in Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, Quebec and Illinois. The company's founders appeared on the hit series Dragon's Den in 2017 and found themselves in the enviable position of having several Dragons eager to invest in their business.

truLOCAL has been on a growth trajectory over the past four years serving customers throughout Ontario, BC, Alberta, Quebec and in 27 states in the USA. The company supports a growing email subscription and in 2020 sent out over 80,000 boxes to consumers.

"New partnerships like this continue to fuel our expansion plans, said Tara Haddad, Founder and CEO of Modern Plant-Based Foods. "Modern Meat products will be offered in truLOCAL's curated plant-based boxes and as add-on items to subscription boxes delivered straight to consumers doorsteps. There is no doubt that people are after convenience and quality and through truLOCAL's vast distribution network and consumer base we are closer to our goal of becoming a household name for great-tasting, nutritious and sustainable protein alternatives."

"Fundamental to our core business model is the belief that consumers should shop local and strengthen our regional supply chain through both local farmers and suppliers," states Mitch Cote, Regional Manager at truLOCAL. "We connect customers right to the source of the best quality products through a convenient online marketplace and I'm super excited to now offer some of the best quality plant-based products around as well."

truLOCAL monthly meal deliveries eliminate last-minute trips to the store and keep your favourite healthy and delicious plant-based protein staples on-hand with convenient delivery. Modern Meat products are now available for purchase and delivery throughout British Columbia on the truLOCAL platform, www.trulocal.ca

About Modern Plant-Based Foods

Modern Plant-Based Foods is a Canadian food company based in Vancouver, British Columbia that offers a portfolio of plant-based products including meat and dairy-free alternatives, soups and vegan snacks. Our products are available at select restaurants and retailers across Canada including our own Modern Wellness Bars located in Vancouver. We take a holistic approach to plant-based living and understand the importance of providing nutritious and sustainable alternatives to consumers without sacrificing taste. We want people to feel good about the food they eat which is why we are deliberate in choosing ingredients free of soy, gluten, nuts and GMOs.

Our mission is to change the way food is produced and consumed for the benefit of people, animals and the environment by using natural plant-based ingredients.

