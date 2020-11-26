Modern Meat Launches Vancouver Island Expansion Plan with Key Accounts and TV Marketing Campaign

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - Modern Meat Inc., (CSE: MEAT) ("Modern Meat") or (the "Company"), an award winning plant-based meat manufacturer, announced today that it will be expanding its retail presence as well launching a Christmas marketing campaign on Vancouver Island for its line of 100% plant-based products including the Modern Burger, Crab Cakes, Crumble and Meatballs.

"We are very excited to promote our company and products on Vancouver Island as I feel its residence and known geography is a prime retail market for our products. Vancouver Island is known for its beautiful landscapes and coastal forest combined with healthy clean living, a sentiment that our products represent." states CEO Tara Haddad.

Modern Meat is currently working with 30 retailers on Vancouver Island and will soon be expanding this base which could eventually open an exciting new growth market for the Company.

Modern Meat will also be creating a business segment which will run on CHEK TV, Vancouver Island's premier channel, throughout the Christmas season to promote its plant-based meat alternatives. Chek TV is currently airing in British Columbia and nationally with affiliated networks to approximately 6 million subscribers and 15 million viewers. The outreach is expected to create substantial awareness to both consumers and retail locations.

"Vancouver Island is very near and dear to me as I was born and raised on the island. Knowing the island as well as I do, I feel it is the perfect match between people and product. People on the island have been looking for a healthy delicious meat alternative that is made with whole products and GMO free. By raising awareness to our product line on the island, I feel it will bring significant value and add sales to the company. We have just launched with one of the largest and oldest retail chains on the island, operating since 1982 with over 1000 employees and 13 locations, and are very excited to build around this cornerstone account." states Chief Corporate Officer Cassidy McCord.

About Modern Meat

Modern Meat is a Canadian food company based in Vancouver, British Columbia that offers a portfolio of plant-based meat products. Modern Meat recognizes the importance of providing consumers nutritious and sustainable meat alternatives without sacrificing taste. We are deliberate in choosing ingredients free of soy, gluten, nuts and GMO's. Our mission is to change the way food is produced and consumed for the benefit of people, animals and the environment by using only natural 100% plant-based ingredients.

