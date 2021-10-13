Modern Meat Launches Co-Branded Vegan Pie with Tartistes

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Modern Plant-Based Foods Inc., (CSE: MEAT) ("Modern Plant Based Foods") or (the "Company"), an award-winning plant-based food company, is pleased to announce that Modern Meat, its meat alternative division, has teamed up with Tartistes to create a co-branded plant-based Shepherd's pie now available to retailers and food emporiums across Canada through two top food service distributors.

Since 2009, Tartistes have been making a variety of premium frozen savory and sweet pastry products as well as ready-to-bake pastry shells and patisserie shells. Filled with real food with real taste, all are free of chemical preservatives and additives. Produced in a manufacturing facility in Burnaby, BC that is HACCP compliant and SQF certified, Tartistes products are sold both branded retail packaged and bulk in major regions of Canada and the U.S.A., including Western Canada, Ontario, Washington, Oregon, California and Texas.

Tartistes has built a solid distribution network holding agreements with key distributors including Albertsons, Bakemark, GFS, Sysco, KeHE, Snow Cap Enterprises and Tony's Fine Foods. They are now recognized as a reliable supplier of premium sweet and savory products in their home market of British Columbia and in key regional markets in the U.S.A. The company continues to expand their product line, grow their markets, and satisfy their discerning clients.

"We are witnessing a groundswell of interest in our plant-based meat alternatives and the demand from consumers is that the foods are presented in innovative ways," stated Tara Haddad, Founder and CEO of Modern Plant-Based Foods. "Our plant-based crumble, developed by Chef Karen Barnaby, is so versatile and can be used in many applications. Low in fat and free of chemicals, additives, soy, gluten, nuts and GMOs it is the ideal filling for vegan artisan pies using the incredible recipes and pastries of Tartistes."

According to the Good Food Institute, consumer appetite for plant-based foods is surging as consumers increasingly make the switch to foods that match their changing values and desire for more sustainable options. This growth will continue as more companies bring next-generation innovations to market that really deliver on the most important driver of consumer choice: taste.

"Working with Tartistes is yet another move to broaden our portfolio and reach. Our goal is to increase the presence and accessibility of our quality products thereby contributing to a healthier and more sustainable world," said Tara.

About Modern Plant-Based Foods

Modern Plant-Based Foods is a Canadian food company based in Vancouver, British Columbia that offers a portfolio of plant-based products including meat and dairy-free alternatives, soups and vegan snacks. Our products are available at select restaurants and retailers across Canada including our own Modern Wellness Bars located in Vancouver. We take a holistic approach to plant-based living and understand the importance of providing nutritious and sustainable alternatives to consumers without sacrificing taste. We want people to feel good about the food they eat which is why we are deliberate in choosing ingredients free of soy, gluten, nuts and GMOs.

Our mission is to change the way food is produced and consumed for the benefit of people, animals and the environment by using natural plant-based ingredients.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the Company and the Company's business and prospects; the Company's objectives, goals or future plans; the Company's sales growth, planned expansion, awareness of the Company's brands, increased market penetration and distribution; demand for the Company's products; and the business, operations, management and capitalization of the Company. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic and social uncertainties; local and global market and economic uncertainties arising in respect of the COVID-19 pandemic; litigation, availability of key product ingredients, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; the ability to effectively expand manufacturing and production capacity; the ability to obtain retail partners to distribute Company products, the success of market initiatives and the ability to grow brand awareness; the ability to attract, maintain and expand relationships with key strategic restaurant and food service partners; our ability to predict consumer taste preferences; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; the sufficiency of our cash to meet liquidity needs; those additional risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; and other matters discussed in this news release. Accordingly, the forward-looking statements discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of these known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

