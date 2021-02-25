Modern Meat Introduces Vegan Cheese Line, kitsCheeze

The introduction of kitsCheeze is a continued demonstration of Modern Meat's commitment to growing its product line organically, from research and development through to product launch. According to Research and Markets (Sept. 2020), the vegan cheese market, valued at USD $1.23 billion in 2019, is expected to reach a total market size of USD $4.42 billion by 2027, with many dairy consumers looking to switch to healthy, lower calorie alternatives.

kitsCheeze will launch with four cheese alternatives including a Crumbled Parmesan, Mozzarella Brine, Cheddar Cheeze, as well as a variety of Cheeze Sauces including a creamy mac n cheeze recipe, and a tangy and spicy pickled jalapeno queso and nacho sauce.

"We developed the new vegan cheeses to broaden our plant-based offering even further and demonstrate that there's no need for compromises on taste and flavour when it comes to vegan eating and cooking," stated Tara Haddad, Founder and CEO of Modern Meat. "Creating premium quality plant-based cheeses was a natural evolution for us as the vegan alternative cheese category continues to see rapid growth. The upside of the dairy replacement market is not only exciting but very substantial."

Joni Berg, Co-Founder of the reputable kitskitchen soups, has teamed up with Modern Meat product development specialists to bring the new vegan cheese line to market.

"I am excited to head up product development for kitsCheeze and support its future sales and growth plans," stated Joni. "Working alongside the Modern Meat team to recreate dairy-free options to one of my favourite foods has been an incredible experience and I look forward to seeing the brand grow. The vegan cheeses we have created closely resembles the taste and texture of many traditional cheeses and we anticipate that they will be extremely well received by consumers looking for a worthy replacement."

Modern Meat plans to roll out kitsCheeze to select retailers in May 2021.

About Modern Meat

Modern Meat is a Canadian food company based in Vancouver, British Columbia that offers a portfolio of plant-based meat products. Modern Meat recognizes the importance of providing consumers nutritious and sustainable meat alternatives without sacrificing taste. We are deliberate in choosing ingredients free of soy, gluten, nuts and GMO's. Our mission is to change the way food is produced and consumed for the benefit of people, animals and the environment by using only natural 100% plant-based ingredients.

