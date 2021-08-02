Modern Meat Completes First Run of Plant-Based Products in the United States

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Modern Plant-Based Foods Inc., (CSE: MEAT) (" Modern Plant Based Foods ") or (the "Company "), a premier plant-based food company, announced that Modern Meat has successfully launched its first line of products through its co-manufacturing agreement with Real Vision Foods LLC of California ("Real Vision"). The Company has pushed to market the Modern Crab-less Cakes and Remoulade in its initial launch of its portfolio of plant-based meat alternative products in the United States.

"We are very pleased with the quality of products that have been produced by Real Vison, and we expect Modern Meat to be hitting shelves of retailers throughout the west coast of the United States imminently. Our company is working diligently with an array of distributors to ensure visibility on store shelves. We expect to see significant growth in the coming months through this expansion plan," states Chris Parkinson, Brand and Relationship Manager of Modern Meat.

Real Vision foods is a California based co-manufacturer with the capability of producing up to a wholesale value of $25 Million USD worth of total Modern Meat products per year through its facility. Its management team has over 100 years of experience working with companies such as at General Mills, Pepsi and Yum Restaurants. The principles have provided over 250 different SKUs to retail, mass merchandise & club store supply chain, with branded and private label applications in US and Canada.

"From our initial meeting with Modern Meat we recognized quickly that we were aligned in our values and vision to enhance and expand premium quality plant-based meat alternatives. Their ingredient deck is simple, easy to understand, and free of many common allergens. Working with a group that understands the plant-based space and where it's going is exciting and we look forward to an expanding and rewarding relationship with Modern Meat in the coming years," said Joseph Ertman, President of Real Vison Foods.

"California has been market that has been of interest to Modern Meat for some time. The demographics reflect that of our target consumer, specifically those who are seeking a healthier and more sustainable lifestyle," explains Tara Haddad, Founder and CEO of Modern Plant-Based Foods. "We anticipate our award-winning crab-less cakes will be a hit with consumers and we want to thank Real Vision for giving us this opportunity and look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship."

About Modern Plant-Based Foods

Modern Plant-Based Foods is a Canadian food company based in Vancouver, British Columbia that offers a portfolio of plant-based products including meat and dairy-free alternatives, soups and vegan snacks. Our products are available at select restaurants and retailers across Canada including our own Modern Wellness Bars located in Vancouver. We take a holistic approach to plant-based living and understand the importance of providing nutritious and sustainable alternatives to consumers without sacrificing taste. We want people to feel good about the food they eat which is why we are deliberate in choosing ingredients free of soy, gluten, nuts and GMOs.

Our mission is to change the way food is produced and consumed for the benefit of people, animals and the environment by using natural plant-based ingredients.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: The Company and its business and prospects; the Company's objectives, goals or future plans; he Company's sales growth, planned expansion, awareness of the Company's brands, future sales and revenue growth, market size estimates and projections, the sales and growth potential of the partnership with Real Vision Foods LLC, and the business, operations, management and capitalization of the Company. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic and social uncertainties; local and global market and economic uncertainties arising in respect of the COVID-19 pandemic; litigation, availability of key product ingredients, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; the ability to effectively expand manufacturing and production capacity; the ability to obtain retail partners to distribute Company products, the success of market initiatives and the ability to grow brand awareness; the ability to attract, maintain and expand relationships with key strategic restaurant and food service partners; our ability to predict consumer taste preferences; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; the sufficiency of our cash to meet liquidity needs; those additional risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; and other matters discussed in this news release. Accordingly, the forward-looking statements discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of these known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE Modern Plant Based Foods Inc.

For further information: Tanya Todd, Communications Director, [email protected], 604-657-9010