Modern Meat Becomes Supplier for Plant-Based Meat Products at Carbone Restaurant Group

VANCOUVER, BC, July 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Modern Plant-Based Foods Inc., (CSE: MEAT) (" Modern Plant Based Foods ") or (the "Company "), a premier plant-based food company, announced that its subsidiary Modern Meat has entered into a partnership to supply plant-based meat products to the Carbone Restaurant Group ("CRG"), a leading restaurant group and brand incubator with quick-service concepts including ghost kitchens.

Canadian owned and operated, CRG developed the FAST FIRED by Carbone pizza brand known for its fresh, authentic, sustainable tailored-made pizzas. FAST FIRED by Carbone is actively franchising restaurants across Canada with plans to open up to 100 new franchises over the next several years.

FAST FIRED by Carbone restaurants offer Modern Meat Crumble and are working towards three new plant-based menu items for launch this summer.

"We are thrilled to be chosen as the plant-based alternative of choice for Carbone Restaurant Group , said Tara Haddad, Founder and CEO of Modern Plant-Based Foods. "They are fast-growing company reshaping the restaurant landscape. CRG has a strong growth plan and is backed by a management team with a proven record of success led by CEO and Founder Benjamin Nasberg. We expect to see joint growth and success over the coming months."

CRG is well-positioned to be ahead of the curve for new innovations and has partnered with some of the world's leading high tech food innovators. As well as quick service restaurants, the company is investing in robotic pizza vending machines and the related technology, and is a leader in ghost kitchen brands which are App driven takeout and delivery restaurants. With no front of house, ghost kitchens can be set up almost anywhere, even in shipping containers.

"Consumers are looking for high quality artisan pizzas made with the freshest ingredients and that include plant-based alternatives," says CRG's Benjamin Nasberg. By combining our expertise and success in the food service industry with Modern Meat's focus on premium authentic ingredients we can take advantage of many synergies, provide customers with the best plant-based pizzas, and enjoy a very fruitful relationship."

"Our effort to establish our brand nationwide continues to gain momentum. We are excited about the opportunity to launch our products further through CRG's various concepts. By partnering with CRG, Modern Meat is showing an extraordinary commitment to both its customers and broader innovative initiatives," explains Tara.

The Company would like to also announce that it has retained Media Relations Publishing for 300,000 euros. Media Relations Publishing has been engaged for advisory services for increasing brand awareness for the company. Certain services to be provided by Media Relations Publishing are anticipated to include investor relations activities under the policies of the CSE and applicable securities laws. The Company is planning to spend an additional 300,000 euros for brand awareness in the future.

About Carbone Restaurant Group

Carbone Restaurant Group (CRG) is an industry-leading restaurant group with a portfolio of various ghost kitchen brands, quick-service franchises, and robotic restaurant concepts. The company utilizes data-driven insights underpinned by rigorous market research to deploy new and innovative restaurant concepts that can scale rapidly with the support of CRG's global network of strategic partners. The company has recently pivoted towards a model that will enable CRG to quickly ramp up its quick service brick and mortar franchises, robotic restaurants, and ghost kitchens, while maintaining its focus on quality, customization, and convenience. With 4 active locations and over 10 locations in early development, CRG is well positioned to see exponential growth in the near-term and become a leader in the Quick-Service Restaurant (QSR) market. CRG has a proven and experienced management team with over 40 years of combined experience in business development, marketing, and franchising.

For more information, please visit carbonerestaurantgroup.com and fastfired.ca

About Modern Plant-Based Foods

Modern Plant-Based Foods is a Canadian food company based in Vancouver, British Columbia that offers a portfolio of plant-based products including meat and dairy-free alternatives, soups, and vegan snacks. Our products are available at select restaurants and retailers across Canada including our own Modern Wellness Bars located in Vancouver. We take a holistic approach to plant-based living and understand the importance of providing nutritious and sustainable alternatives to consumers without sacrificing taste. We want people to feel good about the food they eat which is why we are deliberate in choosing ingredients free of soy, gluten, nuts and GMOs.

Our mission is to change the way food is produced and consumed for the benefit of people, animals, and the environment by using natural plant-based ingredients.

