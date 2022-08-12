MODERN COMMISSARY REACHES MAX CAPACITY AND SEEKS TO OPEN SECOND LOCATION

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Modern Plant Based Foods Inc., (CSE: MEAT) ("Modern Plant Based Foods") or (the "Company"), an award-winning plant-based food company is pleased to report that the Modern Commissary, (the "Commissary") a kitchen facility launch pad for start-up food businesses, has reached max capacity for tenants at its Vancouver location and is currently searching for second location. After successfully securing a fully booked schedule for the Commissary with paying tenants, the facility is creating additional revenues as well as expanding its network of valued food companies and entrepreneurs. The Company's expansion plan for the new location will aim to replicate the same model as the first location, adding in room for new production opportunities.

The Modern Commissary specializes in offering kitchen space and resources to meal prep and ghost kitchen businesses which has been successful in securing a wide variety of tenants, each with their own success story. The Commissary tenants have successfully grown their businesses by utilizing an array of top-of-the-line equipment available at the facility. The Commissary has provided amazing opportunities for businesses to scale their production, conduct R&D for new products, and be innovative with their creations.

"We are pleased to have been able to support so many growing businesses within the food industry while creating mutually beneficial relationships for our company's growth," states Avtar Dhaliwal, Chief Executive Officer of Modern Plant Based Foods. "We are continuing to secure key partnerships and expanding our network as we seek to open a second location."

According to Statista's ghost kitchen industry report, "the worldwide ghost kitchen market size was $43.1 billion in 2019. As it's estimated to exceed $71 billion by 2027." As we continue to see more consumer shopping and ordering online, the trends continue to take over market share, "Ghost kitchens will hold 50% of both markets. Apart from that, they're most likely to account for 35% of ready meal, 30% of packed cooking ingredient, 25% of eat-in foodservice, and 15% of packaged snack markets by 2030." Modern Foods has been preparing to capitalize on the growing popularity of ready-made meals and delivery options by building the Commissary arm of the business.

Revenues recognized from the Commissary will contribute towards 2022 revenue for Modern Meat Inc. under the Modern Plant-based Foods umbrella.

About Modern Plant-Based Foods

Modern Plant Based Foods is a Canadian food company based in Vancouver, British Columbia that offers a portfolio of plant-based products including meat and dairy-free alternatives, soups, and vegan snacks. Our products are available at select restaurants and retailers across Canada including our own Modern Wellness Bar located in Vancouver. We take a holistic approach to plant-based living and understand the importance of providing nutritious and sustainable alternatives to consumers without sacrificing taste. We want people to feel good about the food they eat which is why we are deliberate in choosing ingredients free of soy, gluten, nuts, and GMOs. Our mission is to change the way food is produced and consumed for the benefit of people, animals, and the environment by using natural plant-based ingredients.

