MOD Beverage Inc. acquires TBA Beverage assets

While MOD will retain the brewing, operations and sales staff from TBA Beverage, MOD is a new business, locally owned and operated, with a new ownership and management structure. Founders Alex Milne and Paul Mroczek will serve as CEO and President, respectively, and ownership will be retained wholly by them.

"We see MOD as a way to merge the large-scale distribution model of a Diageo or a MolsonCoors with the quality and imagination of the craft breweries that we love," Mroczek says. "We're really all about getting great brands and great products to as many Canadians as possible – beer, wine, cider, you name it."

Rounding out MOD's portfolio are Mighty Hard Coconut Water, Parade Hard Seltzer, Getaway Hard Cider and Boujee Canned Wine.

About MOD Beverage Inc.

MOD Beverage Inc. is a Vancouver-based multi-brand beverage start-up, focusing on innovative product and brand concepts for distribution across Canada. For more information, visit modbeverage.com.

