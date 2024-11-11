Moby, Engages GSR to Enhance Liquidity and OTC Trading for Moby Token

- Moby Strengthens Ecosystem Liquidity Capabilities with GSR

- Provide Deeper Market-Making and OTC Trading for Moby Token



SINGAPORE, Nov. 11, 2024 /CNW/ -- Moby, an on-chain options protocol that maintains the top trading volume on Arbitrum, today announced it has engaged GSR for market liquidity.

GSR, the global cryptocurrency trading firm and liquidity provider will increase the liquidity of the Moby Token to traders and market participants globally. The role of a market maker is to curate order books that foster a healthy, liquid and dynamic market. GSR has ten years of deep crypto market expertise as a market maker, ecosystem partner, and active, multi-stage investor.

Moby has established a notable presence in the on-chain options trading space, offering optimal pricing and immediate transactions around the clock. With high leverage and maximum capital efficiency, Moby empowers users with effective tools for derivative trading.

Looking forward, Moby is focused on transforming the sector by developing foundational infrastructure for on-chain derivatives. As part of this mission, Moby will expand onto Berachain, one of the most prominent mainnets in the market. It will also continue to strengthen key relationships, including its engagement with GSR.

Moby Contacts

Team Moby

[email protected]

About Moby

Moby is an on-chain options protocol to lead the next narrative for DeFi. Moby offers an optimized trading environment based on its pioneering SLE (Synchronized Liquidity Engine) and Dynamic Risk Premium model, which enables real-time accurate pricing, narrowest spread in the market, abundant liquidity, and Robinhood-class UI/UX.

Moby is set to provide new features such as capital efficiency improvement models and structured products to welcome institutions and the traditional TradFi audience.

⎹ Website ⎹ Twitter ⎹ Discord ⎹ Docs ⎹ Blog ⎹

About GSR

GSR has ten years of digital asset market expertise as a liquidity provider and active, multi-stage investor. Our suite of services includes OTC Trading, Derivatives and Market Making. GSR is embedded in every major sector of the digital asset ecosystem, working with token issuers, institutional investors, miners, and leading trading venues.

⎹ Website ⎹ Twitter ⎹ Telegram ⎹ Blog ⎹

SOURCE Moby