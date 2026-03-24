Moby Completes First Close of Series A Preferred Share Financing Led by Aliter Holding

Calgary-Based Independent Fibre Provider Secures Strategic Minority Investment to Drive Growth

CALGARY, AB, March 24, 2026 /CNW/ - Western Fibre Communications Corp., doing business as Moby (www.getmoby.com), an independent Canadian fibre-network telecommunications provider, today announced the successful first close of its Series A Class A Preferred Share financing. The round was led by Aliter Holding, a.s., the parent company of the Slovak-Canadian technology group Aliter Technologies, with strong participation from a select group of strategic and long-term investors.

Moby delivers high-speed Internet, TV, and VoIP services to multi-family residential buildings, senior living communities, hotels, hospitals, restaurants, and medium-sized businesses in key markets over its own independent, state-of-the-art fibre optic network. The company's growth is driven by strong demand in high-density urban segments.

"This financing marks a major milestone for Moby as it supports our continued growth and fortifies our balance sheet," said Boaz Shilmover, CEO of Moby. "We are grateful for Aliter Holding's leadership and the confidence shown by our entire investor group in our team and our vision to build a world-class fibre network that truly serves Canadians."

The transaction aligns with Aliter Holding's strategy to expand its North American footprint. "Moby has a strong team, solid technology, and clear ambition for growth. This investment is a natural step in strengthening our shared objectives," said Peter Dostál, CEO of Aliter Holding, a.s.

Fort Capital Partners acted as lead placement agent to Moby. Triton Advisory Services provided financial and transaction advisory support to Moby. Steep Hill advised Aliter Holding on the transaction. Lawson Lundell LLP acted as legal counsel to Moby, and Caravel Law represented Aliter Holding.

About Moby

Moby (Western Fibre Communications Corp.) is an independent Canadian fibre-network telecommunications provider delivering high-speed Internet, TV, and VoIP services to multi-family residential and business customers in key markets. For more information, visit www.getmoby.com.

About Aliter Holding

Aliter Holding, a.s. is the parent company of Aliter Technologies, specializing in ICT solutions, cybersecurity, tactical communications, and mission-critical operations. The Group operates in Canada through Aliter Technologies 3CIS Inc. For more information, visit www.aliter.com.

Website: www.getmoby.com

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. All financial terms of the offering remain confidential and are not disclosed herein.

SOURCE Western Fibre Communications Corp. (dba Moby)

Media Contact: Western Fibre Communications Corp. (Moby), Phone: +1.844.986.6629, Email: [email protected]