mobiQode unveils lightning-fast Dynamic QR Code Generator, to elevate digital engagement across industries

Generate QR codes in less than 60 seconds to instantly boost your business's digital presence

AHMEDABAD, India, Oct. 14, 2024 /CNW/ -- Innovative SaaS platform mobiQode has launched its dynamic QR code generator product. Designed to help businesses create QR codes in less than 60 seconds and revolutionize their digital engagement, mobiQode is already being used by a variety of businesses.

Speaking to the media, Ankita Saraswat, Founder of mobiQode said, "mobiQode's mission is to be the easiest QR code generator, making QR code generation simple and accessible for all types of businesses, including retail, healthcare, real estate, education, and many more."

Key Features of mobiQode's QR code Generator include:

Supports a wide variety of QR code data types, including websites, videos, images, social media, PDFs, restaurant menu, vCards, and digital business cards In-depth analytics for performance tracking and optimization GDPR-compliant security measures Bulk QR code creation capabilities to support large-scale campaigns Customizable URLs for branding needs

"Our QR code generator provides the highest level of flexibility and caters to a wide range of personal and professional requirements. Whether you are a professional trying to ease the process of sharing contact information with a vCard QR Code, a restaurant enhancing their ordering process with a digital menu QR Code, or a marketer improving their omnichannel efficiency, mobiQode offers a tailored solution for all kinds of businesses," Ankita Saraswat added.

mobiQode offers a free 14-day trial, allowing businesses to access all the major features before any commitment. Paid plans start at just $15 per month, making the mobiQode platform affordable for all types of businesses. This makes mobiQode an indispensable tool for companies to maintain their competitive edge in a digital world .

What sets mobiQode's Dynamic QR Code Generator apart?

User-Friendly interface QR code customization options Affordable pricing with a 14-day free trial In-depth Analytics State-of-the Art QR Code design templates

To start your 14-day trial today and see how mobiQode can transform your business, visit mobiQode's QR code Generator .

For inquiries, contact Ankita Saraswat at [email protected].

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2529825/mobiQode_Logo.jpg

SOURCE mobiQode