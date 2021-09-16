Mobilum Technologies Hits Record Monthly Transaction Volume and Launches Buybitfast.com

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Mobilum Technologies Inc. ("Mobilum'' or the "Company'') (CSE: MBLM) (OTC: MBLMF) (FRA: C0B), a technology driven company making traditional finance accessible through compliant digital payment infrastructure and digital asset management technologies, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Mobilum OÜ, has generated an estimated record Total Transaction Volume (TTV) of approximately CAD $7.7 million in August 2021, which represents 44% month-over-month growth from the previous month.

"We are very pleased to see significant strength in our total transaction volume month over month as we continue to execute on our growth strategy," said Kaszycki. "With the launch of more services in the coming weeks in response to customer and market demand, we anticipate substantial growth in all lines of business, including the newly launched www.Buybitfast.com."

Buybitfast.com Launches

Mobilum is also excited to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, XPort Digital Limited ("Xport"), has officially launched BuyBitFast.com, one of the world's fastest fiat-to-crypto on-ramp platforms with highly competitive market rates and prices for the top cryptocurrencies.

BuyBitFast is a lightning-fast fiat-to-crypto on-ramping service that allows individuals to purchase crypto with a credit card without the hassle of creating an account with a cryptocurrency exchange.

Unlike other on-ramping services, BuyBitFast doesn't require a login, meaning there is no lengthy and confusing signup process to get started. Users simply need to input their email and cryptocurrency wallet address they wish to send the funds to, pass the KYC check and they will receive their crypto within minutes without any hidden fees and secondary exchange rates.

Key Highlights:

Fast: No login required: buy most cryptocurrencies in seconds once verified. No log-ins or wait times.

No login required: buy most cryptocurrencies in seconds once verified. No log-ins or wait times. Simple: 3.5% or $4.99 USD , No hidden fees. No secondary exchange rates.

3.5% or , No hidden fees. No secondary exchange rates. Flexible: Buy with almost any currency: Accepts multiple fiat currencies (coming soon) for multiple cryptocurrencies quickly and easily.

Buy with almost any currency: Accepts multiple fiat currencies (coming soon) for multiple cryptocurrencies quickly and easily. Secure: Peace of mind: Buy most cryptocurrencies in seconds once verified with all credit cards and are processed using 3D secure verification.

XPort Digital Merchant Services Launches White-Label Widget

XPort Digital has also launched its B2B offering, a white-labellable on-ramp widget that seamlessly integrates into websites and apps with javascript or mobile SDK (coming soon). XPort's widget can be set up within hours. It offers multiple fiat gateways in an all-in-one package with a fully customizable user interface to give website publishers and app developers a blockchain-based revenue stream that can be marketed to their existing user base and customers.

"Our target market for our fully-customizable on-ramp widget will include NFT marketplaces and Decentralized exchanges. NFT marketplaces have been booming, yet none of these platforms offer users an on-ramp solution. As the NFT craze continues to grow, more and more people will be looking to buy Ethereum and Solana to purchase NFTs. With our white label solution, marketplaces and exchanges will be able to add incremental revenue using our service and at the same time, offer the quickest solution for their customers," said XPort Digital CEO, Aaron Carter.

About Mobilum Technologies Inc.

Mobilum Technologies Inc. (CSE:MBLM) (OTC:MBLMF) (FRA:C0B) a technology driven Payment Service Provider (PSP) with a mission to make traditional finance accessible through compliant digital payment infrastructure and digital asset management technologies. Our goal is to allow consumers around the world to convert fiat-to-digital currency with Mobilum's fully-compliant on-ramp gateway. Mobilum has offices in Canada, Hong Kong , Poland and Estonia. For further information go to Mobilum.com.

About XPort Digital Ltd.

Xport Digital Limited is a merchant services fiat-to-crypto on-ramp gateway solution offering credit card processing for cryptocurrency exchanges, wallets and other cryptocurrency businesses. XPort's Buybitfast.com's on-ramp solution provides competitive cryptocurrency pricing and low transaction fees for retail customers while XPort's B2B plug-and-play customizable widget can be set up within hours for merchants to process credit card transactions instantly and securely. Merchants may also use XPort's Javascript or mobile SDK (coming soon) to quickly integrate directly with their own website or mobile application. Offramp service and many other features are coming in 2021!

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

